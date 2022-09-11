Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Daily Advocate
Lessons from Fort Jefferson continue to have impact
GREENVILLE – Whether it was Irish statesman Edmund Burke, Spanish philosopher George Santayana or English statesmen Winston Churchill who said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” doesn’t matter. The fact remains there are still lessons we can learn from what took place long ago.
miamivalleytoday.com
The Guess Who to perform at Arbogast PAC
TROY — Canadian Music Hall of Fame members The Guess Who will bring their unique blend of modern and classic rock to Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, Sept. 17. “The music is reminiscent of the past with a hint of the present,” drummer/vocalist Garry Peterson said....
Man dead after ‘farming accident’ in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 62-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County. Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road in Williamsburg around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a farming accident, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
1 seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Greene County Thursday. Crews were called to the area of Upper Bellbrook and Colorado Drive around 3:35 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash. The driver of a motorcycle, identified as Scott McHenry, 21,...
hometownstations.com
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 5 MVL Football Previews
The Troy football team returns home Friday night, looking to continue the momentum fron last week’s road win over Stebbins. The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-2 MVL) will host Fairborn (1-3, 1-2). Troy had a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins last week. The Trojans rely on a powerful running...
Fox 59
Tractor rolls on top of driver, killing him
WAYNE COUNTY — Tuesday at approximately 1:08 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident in the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road. It was reported to police that a tractor had rolled on top of the driver, identified as 62-year-old John Frost of Williamsburg.
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IN FARM FATALITY IDENTIFIED
(Wayne County, IN)--More details have been released about the fatal farm accident just north of Williamsburg that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported on Wedneday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 62-year-old John Frost. Frost was using a tractor to remove a small tree from his Morgan Creek Road property on Tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: September 14, 2022
WYSO Morning News Update for September 14, 2022 with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - A law slashing the training requirements for armed personnel in Ohio schools is in effect, three months after it was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. His Democratic opponent says that law, which allows armed teachers and staff but doesn’t require them, is the wrong idea to stop school shootings. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
1017thepoint.com
MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
