Will Levis, Kentucky beat Anthony Richardson, Florida in battle of top QB prospects

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It was billed as a showdown between two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, but while the game had plenty of drama, the signal-callers weren’t exactly lighting it up on either side.

Will Levis led Kentucky to their second straight win over Florida, something that hadn’t happened since 1976, completing 13 of his 24 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson came back down to earth after his otherworldly performance in last week’s upset win over Utah, going 14-for-35 through the air for just 143 yards, no touchdowns, and a pair of picks. He was also held to just four yards rushing.

This won’t be the final chapter when it comes to the draft stock of either passer, but Levis got the better end of this round.

