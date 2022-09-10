ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Cameron Ward a mixed bag in Washington State's upset win vs. Wisconsin

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnWkd_0hqc27OF00

It was one thing for Cameron Ward to put up huge numbers at Incarnate Word, or toss a trio of touchdown passes against Idaho last week.

Saturday gave him a chance to truly test his mettle, thanks to a road trip to face No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

Ward’s performance ended up being a roller-coaster of sorts, but one that ended on a high note, with the Cougars pulling out a narrow upset victory.

The highly touted transfer completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown, showing off his sky-high ceiling multiple times throughout the game. He also threw a pair of interceptions that are sure to fuel any doubters who think Ward won’t be able to have the same success he did last year against stiffer competition.

The most important stat of the day was the W the Cougs went home with, though, and while wins aren’t really a quarterback stat, the fact that Ward went into a hostile environment and led his team to an upset win over a ranked opponent will definitely garner some favor with NFL scouts.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Madison, WI
Pullman, WA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Bag#Fox College Football#American Football#Wsucougarfb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great to return to campus this weekend

In the long history of Notre Dame football few players have drawn as much attention as former star Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o. Te’o helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 regular season in 2012 when he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting after putting up a year that saw him record seven interceptions, 113 tackles, and 1.5 sacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No-brainer decision to come to Michigan paying off for legacy walk-on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has a history of elevating walk-ons, and one such player finally got his chance on Saturday as Michigan football took on Hawaii. While tight end Max Bredeson had his first catch in Week 1, as he was seeing his first taste of college football action, he had a bigger one in Week 2, when he rumbled for 56 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. As a legacy, it was a huge moment for the second-year Wolverine, as he was accustomed to being in the stands watching his brother Ben — who was the starting left guard for four years — and his brother Jack over at the baseball stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get foundering Texas A&M in primetime for Southwest Classic

Enough with the afternoon and morning kickoffs. The nation wants to watch. Arkansas will get its chance to show its stuff to an audience across the country in primetime in Week 4 when the Razorbacks travel to Arlington, Texas, to play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN. The Hogs are ranked No. 10 in FBS in the Associated Press poll heading into Week 3’s game against Missouri State. Texas A&M fell 18 spots to No. 24 after the Aggies lost to Appalachian State on Saturday. Arkansas snapped a nine-game skid against its old Southwest Conference rivals last year in a 20-10 win. Two days later, the Hogs were the No. 8 team in the country upon a 4-0 start. Things could similar this year. Missouri State won’t exactly be a pushover, though. Bobby Petrino’s team is the No. 6 team in FCS. The energy surrounding the game is likely to be high, too, considering its Petrino’s first trip back to Fayetteville since the motorcycle incident. Still, the A&M kickoff announcement is proof the college football world is taking the Hogs seriously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball 2022-23 schedule

We are still weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but with the weather turning to Fall, the game will be back before we know it. On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, as each team will play 20 games in the conference in addition to their non-conference schedule. And with that release, it means we now have the full schedule for the upcoming Tar Heels’ season. As UNC enters this season with high expectations coming off a Final Four run a year ago, they will be tested early with non-conference games...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Air Force vs. Wyoming, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Air Force Falcons will meet the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 3 of the college football season on Friday night from War Memorial Stadium. Air Force is coming off a week two win over Colorado where they put up 41 points on the Buffaloes and picked up their second win. As for Wyoming, they come into tonight’s game with a 2-1 record after knocking off Northern Colorado 33-10 last week.
LARAMIE, WY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy