Cameron Ward a mixed bag in Washington State's upset win vs. Wisconsin

It was one thing for Cameron Ward to put up huge numbers at Incarnate Word, or toss a trio of touchdown passes against Idaho last week.

Saturday gave him a chance to truly test his mettle, thanks to a road trip to face No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

Ward’s performance ended up being a roller-coaster of sorts, but one that ended on a high note, with the Cougars pulling out a narrow upset victory.

The highly touted transfer completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown, showing off his sky-high ceiling multiple times throughout the game. He also threw a pair of interceptions that are sure to fuel any doubters who think Ward won’t be able to have the same success he did last year against stiffer competition.

The most important stat of the day was the W the Cougs went home with, though, and while wins aren’t really a quarterback stat, the fact that Ward went into a hostile environment and led his team to an upset win over a ranked opponent will definitely garner some favor with NFL scouts.