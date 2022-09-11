Read full article on original website
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case, still says election was stolen
WASHINGTON — A former Washington, D.C., bartender and Proud Boy who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison on Monday. Joshua Pruitt, 40, pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of an official proceeding after he was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers wrote victim impact statements urging U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly to give Pruitt a severe sentence.
New York woman sentenced to prison for altercation aboard plane
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.Pichardo also allegedly spit...
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Bereaved Family Speaks Out After Woman Beheaded On The Street In California
Karina Castro reportedly had a restraining order against the man now accused of killing her.
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!
"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
The man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980 was denied parole for the 12th time
Mark David Chapman, 67, is being held at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York. His next opportunity for parole will be in February 2024.
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal overdoses: "Your disregard for human life is terrifying"
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard's customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
