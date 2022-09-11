ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case, still says election was stolen

WASHINGTON — A former Washington, D.C., bartender and Proud Boy who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison on Monday. Joshua Pruitt, 40, pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of an official proceeding after he was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers wrote victim impact statements urging U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly to give Pruitt a severe sentence.
New York woman sentenced to prison for altercation aboard plane

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.Pichardo also allegedly spit...
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison

A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal overdoses: "Your disregard for human life is terrifying"

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard's customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
