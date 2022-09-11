If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO