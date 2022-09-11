Read full article on original website
Related
footballscoop.com
Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke. The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to...
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
dakotanewsnow.com
John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is later this week with activities and pro-ams all week long. And it wouldn’t be the same event without one guy in particular. He’s the easiest player on the course to find because of his colorful wardrobe. John Daly has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Charity golf event headlined by John Daly tees off at Grand Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full week of golf is on the schedule leading up to the Sanford International in Sioux Falls. The tournament brings some of the sport’s most popular competitors, and one got away Tuesday to help raise awareness and funds for a good cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moodycountyenterprise.com
Dakota Layers opens new processing facility
“We are all about freshness and quality,” said Tracy Ramsdell, spokesperson for Dakota Layers this past week, in between tours of the company’s new specialty processing building on the western edge of Flandreau. On Friday, many interested parties filed in for a look at the new retrofitted building....
KELOLAND TV
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.
OSHA investigating South Dakota dairy barn roof collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse of a dairy barn in Grant County on Sept. 12.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash
ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
Comments / 0