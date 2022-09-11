Read full article on original website
UCF Knights vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Preview, Betting Info, Prediction, How To Watch Radio
UCF Knights (American Athletic Conference 1-1, 0-1) vs Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1, 1-0 Conference USA) TV: CBS Sports Network (Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis/Analyst: Danny Kanell) Radio: WMEN Fox Sports 640 South Florida (Play-by-Play: Ken LaVicka/Analyst: Kris Bartels)/WYGM The Game 740AM/FM 96.9 Orlando (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels/Analyst: Gary Parris/Sidelines: Scott Adams) Location: FAU...
UTSA Roadrunners @ No. 21 Texas Longhorns: Preview & Prediction, Betting Info, TV, & Radio
Time: 7:00 PM (CT), 8:00 PM (ET) Location: Darrell K. Royal Stadium - Austin, Texas. Radio: UTSA - Ticket 760 AM; Texas - Longhorn IMG Radio Network 104.9 The Horn. UTSA (1-1), Conference USA. Last game: win over Army in OT, 41-38 Texas (1-1), Big 12 Conference. Last game: loss...
