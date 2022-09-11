ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF Knights vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Preview, Betting Info, Prediction, How To Watch Radio

UCF Knights (American Athletic Conference 1-1, 0-1) vs Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1, 1-0 Conference USA) TV: CBS Sports Network (Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis/Analyst: Danny Kanell) Radio: WMEN Fox Sports 640 South Florida (Play-by-Play: Ken LaVicka/Analyst: Kris Bartels)/WYGM The Game 740AM/FM 96.9 Orlando (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels/Analyst: Gary Parris/Sidelines: Scott Adams) Location: FAU...
