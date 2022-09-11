Read full article on original website
McNeese to go with Knox Kadum at QB moving forward
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a rough start to the 2022 College Football season for the McNeese Cowboys as they opened it with a 40-17 loss on the road to Montana State, and then a 52-10 loss against Rice in Houston. A large problem for the Cowboys has been the inconsistency at quarterback, as they entered the 2022 season with two options; Knox Kadum, and Cam Ransom.
Sports Person of the Week - Jake Brown
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jake Brown is entering his senior season at Sulphur already committed to play baseball at LSU, but this summer, he’s gotten the chance to represent Sulphur on a bigger stage, with the Team USA 18U baseball team. “So at the end of trials, the...
TDL: Week Three Game of the Week - Iowa Yellow Jackets Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets had an impressive 2021 season as they finished with a record of 10-2, and in 2022, they’ve picked up right where they left off as they are 2-0 heading into their week three matchup against Leesville. And the Yellow Jackets haven’t just scraped by to a 2-0 record, they’ve dominated Iota and Rayne, winning the two games by a combined score of 70-8.
Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s 2022 Preview Day is set for October 1. We spoke with the director of recruiting, Kourtney Istre, this morning about the free campus-wide open house for prospective students and their families. The event starts at the Tritico Theatre in the Shearman...
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a ground breaking album. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings...
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great day Thursday, isolated storms this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well. With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area. Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end. By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby. With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.
Second Harvest mobile market returns Sept. 17
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under...
Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA
The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of armed robbery and attempted murder. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
LCPD SWAT team conducts training simulation on Enterprise Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area residents probably heard a few explosions if they were near Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. The Lake Charles Police Department warned residents that it was only a tactical drill, as the SWAT Team was participating in a training simulation. The simulation...
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Remains identified as missing man Ryan Heflin
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found on Sept. 10, then identified with...
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a place where you can purchase dresses without cost. Four, Southwest Louisiana sisters have created the perfect dress shopping experience so you can find a dress without spending a dime. With homecoming season approaching, buying dresses, hair, and make-up can become pricey. So,...
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Fiona forms way out in the Atlantic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10 P.M. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression Seven to Tropical Storm Fiona. Satellite data found evidence of tropical storm force winds on the Eastern side of the center, resulting in the upgrade. Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving westward toward the islands of the Caribbean.
Public Service Commission candidate forum held in Lake Charles
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at...
CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office. Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belonged to the parish office where she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.
