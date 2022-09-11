ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo and how coast organizations are coming together to help residents get the information they need when it comes to their home and finances. Slavic Ladies Auxiliary makes classic pusharatas, debuts...
POPLARVILLE, MS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WLOX

WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. This is a free, open-to-the public forum...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Students receive healthy options at school

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

It’s a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night: Bray Hubbard (09/09/22) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT. Play of the Night from Ocean Springs. Friday Night Football Showdown...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

