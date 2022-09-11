Clemson standout Bryan Bresee announced the death of his younger sister on Thursday morning. Ella Bresee, who had been fighting brain cancer, was 15. “My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” the defensive tackle posted to Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO