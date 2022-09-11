ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National football post

No. 20 Ole Miss’ level of difficulty rises at Georgia Tech

After cruising to two victories against overmatched opponents, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will take his Rebels to Georgia’s capital this weekend for their first test against a Power Five school. Kiffin hopes it won’t be Ole Miss’ last trip to Atlanta. The No. 20 Rebels (2-0)...
National football post

Sister of Clemson DT Bryan Bresee dies at 15

Clemson standout Bryan Bresee announced the death of his younger sister on Thursday morning. Ella Bresee, who had been fighting brain cancer, was 15. “My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” the defensive tackle posted to Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”
