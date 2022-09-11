ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WWE Files To Trademark 'Oro Mensah'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On September 8, WWE filed to trademark "Oro Mensah" for entertainment services. Mark For: ORO MENSAH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT

The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract

Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
Joey Janela
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One

After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)

AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches

Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
Bryan Danielson: Sometimes You Have To Crush Someone's Trachea; It's Nothing Mean, It's Satisfying

Bryan Danielson loves violence in the ring, and if you break into his house, he can be violent outside of the ring as well. Danielson has publicly spoken about how he loves to bleed in the ring and the excitement he feels from being chopped in the ring (but not the bedroom), but outside of the ring, Danielson is rather calm. Though he does find pleasure in crushing tracheas.
Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One

Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
