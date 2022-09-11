Read full article on original website
Related
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/13): Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Penelope Ford, Diamante, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/13) - Britt Baker shown coming out of Hikaru Shida's locker room following an attack. - Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. - Matt Sydal & Dante Martin def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. - Danhausen def. Peter Avalon. - Matt Hardy def. Angelico.
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWE Files To Trademark 'Oro Mensah'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On September 8, WWE filed to trademark "Oro Mensah" for entertainment services. Mark For: ORO MENSAH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
NFL・
Mick Foley & AEW Stars Set For New York Comic Con, Dynamite Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Plenty of your favorite wrestling superstars are set to appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con:. - Jericho vs Danielson & Mox vs Guevara AEW Control Center: Albany, 9/14/22:. - Thunder Rosa is attending therapy for her...
Good Brothers' Last Match? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/15/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 15, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Josh Alexander. - X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. - Moose & Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. - Killer Kelly vs. Alisha...
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)
AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
Steph De Lander Discusses Being Selective With Bookings Following WWE Release
Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta in NXT) was released by WWE in April after being regularly featured on NXT television in a team with Indi Hartwell. Since being released, De Lander has taken various independent bookings including BLP and XPW. Speaking to Taylor Wilde on Wilde On, De Lander discussed...
Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches
Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wardlow: I'm Evolving, Things Are Changing; I'm Ready To Display A More Intense Version
After making quick work of Tony Nese on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Wardlow cut an impassioned promo where he answered critics who said momentum might be slowing for the AEW TNT Champion. Wardlow was featured at AEW All Out, but didn't defend his title at the pay-per-view, instead teaming with FTR...
Bryan Danielson: Sometimes You Have To Crush Someone's Trachea; It's Nothing Mean, It's Satisfying
Bryan Danielson loves violence in the ring, and if you break into his house, he can be violent outside of the ring as well. Danielson has publicly spoken about how he loves to bleed in the ring and the excitement he feels from being chopped in the ring (but not the bedroom), but outside of the ring, Danielson is rather calm. Though he does find pleasure in crushing tracheas.
Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One
Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0