No. 10 St. Augustine over Hammonton- Boys soccer recap
Alex Clark had a goal and an assist to lead St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Richland. Peter Earnest also scored for St. Augustine (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Brandon Martinez scored the lone goal for Hammonton (1-2-1). The...
Gloucester County Institute of Technology over Cumberland - Girls soccer recap
GCIT (1-2) received four saves from Morgan Riley and one from Ava Fratini. Bridget Hitchner was the goal scorer for Cumberland (2-2), while teammate Gianna Capelli made 23 saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among...
Moorestown over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Katie Bianco finished with one goal and one assist during Moorestown’s 3-1 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Taylor Krott and Allison Szawlewicz also scored goals for Moorestown (2-1-1), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Camden Catholic (0-2-1) scored a second half goal to cut into the...
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
No. 1 Westfield blanks New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Chiara Cosenza scored two goals as Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, remains unbeaten on the year after a 6-0 victory over New Providence in New Providence. Westfield (4-0) had five different players score a goal in the victory. It finished with 15 shots on goal compared to four from New Providence (0-2-1).
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Notre Dame over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Will Lynch and James Ferraro each scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 6-1 win over Hightstown in Lawrenceville. JP Colter recorded a goal and two assists for Notre Dame (3-2), while Luca Ercolano also scored. Allen Jarrin scored for Hightstown (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Jackson Memorial over Brick Memorial - Boy soccer recap
Stephen Csatari scored twice as Jackson Memorial scored a 3-0 win over Brick Memorial in Jackson. It was the second shutout of the season for Jackson (2-1-1). Tyler Korinchak was the other goal scorer for Jackson. Ryan Polakowski and Christian Abel contributed assists for the winners. Christopher Schoener made four...
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Boys soccer: West Windsor-Plainsboro South tops Trenton (PHOTOS)
West Windsor-Plainsboro South stopped a two-game skid with a 2-0 win over Trenton in Princeton Junction. Junior Ryotaro Hanai and senior Casey Sapienza each had a goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-2). Trenton fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
Hun over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Ana Dios tallied a goal and an assist to lead Hun to a 4-0 win over Hopewell Valley, in Princeton. Mia Chiodo, Phoebe Thielmann and Abby O’Brien also scored for Hun (2-0). Hopewell Valley fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 19 East Brunswick over South Brunswick- Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored a pair of goals to lead East Brunswick, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over South Brunswick in South Brunswick. The Bears improved to 4-0 and have outscored their opponents by a 7-1 margin this season. Emma Bergamotta scored the...
No. 18 Ocean City edges out Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Rhodes posted a goal as Ocean City, no. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hammonton 2-1 in Hammonton. Hammonton held a 1-0 advantage at the half, but Ocean City (3-0) would charge back in the second, scoring two goals to get the win. Ocean City outshot Hammonton 20-10.
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Lacey over Donovan Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Leading 4-2 at the half, Lacey tacked on three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away from Donovan Catholic for a 7-2 win in Toms River. Beth Stephens scored twice in the win, Reena Hamouda and Mackenzie Brotherston each had a goal and assist, and Natalie McGovern finished with three assists for the Lions.
Colonia ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Colonia played J.P. Stevens to a 0-0 draw, in Edison. Aidan Daly made 12 saves for Colonia (2-1-1). Ajit Mallavarapu recorded eight saves for J.P. Stevens (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle
Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
Somerville over Bound Brook- Boys soccer recap
Max Broadbent’s second half goal helped propel Somerville to a 1-0 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Tayden White had the assist on Broadbent’s goal for Somerville (3-1). Jake Cohen made nine saves to earn the shutout. Bound Brook fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
