Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
How does ethereum’s ‘merge’ make the cryptocurrency greener?
The second biggest blockchain has changed the way it validates transactions on its decentralised ledger
UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-billion Activision deal
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would go for an in-depth probe into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns.
Shell Appoints Wael Sawan As Successor To Longtime CEO, Ben van Beurden
Shell Plc SHEL has named Wael Sawan, the company's head of integrated gas and renewables, as its next chief executive, as longtime CEO Ben van Beurden will step down. Mr. van Beurden was already a 30-year veteran of Shell when he was promoted to CEO in 2014. The company said...
Amazon Faces Regulatory Heat For Anticompetitive Strategies On Third-Party Sellers, Wholesalers
California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com, Inc AMZN for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reports. A 2020 investigation triggered the lawsuit. Attorney General Rob Bonta sought to halt Amazon policies that prevented merchants from offering...
