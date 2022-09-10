An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting near the scene of a party in Garden Grove on Saturday night. According to Sgt. Charles Loffler of the GGPD, a 17-year-old male died at a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue (in the area of Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street) is response to reports of a shooting in the street near a large residential party.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO