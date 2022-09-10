ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

KTLA

Suspect in fatal Long Beach bar stabbing arrested

A suspect wanted for a stabbing at a Long Beach gay bar has been arrested, three days after one of his alleged victims died from his wounds. Long Beach police detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls of Long Beach at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Police believe Smalls is the assailant who stabbed and killed Christopher Finley, […]
KTLA

Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted

One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
orangecountytribune.com

17-year-old boy fatally shot

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting near the scene of a party in Garden Grove on Saturday night. According to Sgt. Charles Loffler of the GGPD, a 17-year-old male died at a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue (in the area of Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street) is response to reports of a shooting in the street near a large residential party.
KTLA

4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured

Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
L.A. Weekly

2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]

Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
newyorkbeacon.com

New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: 'Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious '

New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
calmatters.network

3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach

Police said the gunfire happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Spring Street. The three victims were there when a car pulled up and at least one person inside fired at them, hitting all three in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
