Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
2-year-old boy abducted in Buena Park found safe, 1 suspect arrested
BUENA PARK, Calif. - A toddler if sbIf you got an Amber Alert on your phones Tuesday about a two-year-old that was abducted out of Buena Park, the good news is that the boy was found and reunited with his family, but the investigation is still ongoing. This all started...
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
Suspect in fatal Long Beach bar stabbing arrested
A suspect wanted for a stabbing at a Long Beach gay bar has been arrested, three days after one of his alleged victims died from his wounds. Long Beach police detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls of Long Beach at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Police believe Smalls is the assailant who stabbed and killed Christopher Finley, […]
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Toddler found safe after abduction in Buena Park
A two-year-old has been found safe and returned to his family after the car he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday. Police say one suspect is in custody.
2 arrested after van stolen with young boy inside in Buena Park, triggering Amber Alert
Two suspects have been arrested and a 2-year-old boy was found safe after the minivan he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday morning.
newsantaana.com
A teenager was fatally shot outside of a house party in Garden Grove
A large house party in Garden Grove on Saturday ended badly when a 17-year-old boy was shot while he was outside of the party, according to the Garden Grove Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit. The police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, at the...
Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted
One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
orangecountytribune.com
17-year-old boy fatally shot
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting near the scene of a party in Garden Grove on Saturday night. According to Sgt. Charles Loffler of the GGPD, a 17-year-old male died at a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue (in the area of Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street) is response to reports of a shooting in the street near a large residential party.
4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured
Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
nypressnews.com
Santa Ana assault suspect arrested after undercover investigation
The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.
newyorkbeacon.com
New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘
New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
O.C. man who pointed laser at sheriff's department helicopter gets five years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot.
Massive 4-alarm fire engulfs apartment building in Newport Beach; 2 firefighters injured
Two firefighters were injured while battling a dramatic four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Newport Beach, officials said.
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
calmatters.network
3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach
Police said the gunfire happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Spring Street. The three victims were there when a car pulled up and at least one person inside fired at them, hitting all three in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
