For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season. One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.

ROCKY GAP, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO