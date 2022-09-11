Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Bland County cancels remainder of football season
For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season. One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.
heraldcourier.com
Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday
ABINGDON, Va. — An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18. The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.
heraldcourier.com
Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins
Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night. Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills. Lebanon 3, Honaker 0. Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six...
heraldcourier.com
Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival
The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES: Saving Abel, Hearts Gone South highlight busy week of performances
Risen from heaps of rock ’n’ roll well beyond the grunge era of the 1990s, Saving Abel helped resurrect straightforward rock. Hear them ring rock’s bell Friday, Sept. 16 at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee. Jared Weeks and Jason Null founded Saving Abel in 2004. Weeks, who left...
heraldcourier.com
Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
heraldcourier.com
Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races
As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area. “We were here last year, and so we meandered into...
heraldcourier.com
Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years
With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain's 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). which began in 1992. “We are the second oldest sponsor other...
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
heraldcourier.com
It's Bristol, baby!! New NASCAR schedule reveals 2 night races, Easter Sunday races in 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell had three reasons to smile Wednesday afternoon. The weather was postcard perfect, the campgrounds were filling up for the four-race spectacle starting tonight and the just released 2023 NASCAR schedule features a pair of night races at BMS.
heraldcourier.com
ETSU grads return to area as Navy musicians
East Tennessee State University welcomed graduates of the school’s bluegrass, old-time and country music program back to campus Sept. 9 in their roles as professional Navy musicians while on tour with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the military’s only dedicated country and bluegrass ensemble. During a question-and-answer...
heraldcourier.com
City agrees to sell former elementary school for $30K
The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The plan is for the building to be converted to six apartments. Selling the building that has been sitting unused for the past decade was seen as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Supervisors change methods of personal property tax relief tax relief for county residents
Residents are going to have to pay that $25 vehicle fee in Washington County, Virginia, this coming year after all. Late Tuesday night, the Washington County Board of Supervisors changed their minds on how to help alleviate tax burdens wrought by the recently-inflated values of vehicles. The board had decided...
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Taxpayers to get 10% discount on personal property tax assessments
BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to give city taxpayers a 10% discount on personal property tax assessments this coming year, but one councilman said he was unsure that was enough to offset the rising values of automobiles. The proposal, which passed unanimously in a first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Hard Rock increases wages, starting salaries
Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced wage increases Tuesday for half its U.S. workforce. The increases apply to U.S. team members and new hires at company managed Hotel, Casino and Cafe locations nationwide, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Ninety-five job classifications, including cooks, housekeepers, security, public space,...
Comments / 0