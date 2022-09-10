LEXINGTON, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped its final non-conference match of the season Sunday, Sept. 11, as the host Wildcats of the University of Kentucky scored four times in the second half to take a 5-1 decision in Lexington, Ky. Lily Spotak (Palatine, Ill.-William Fremd) scored the lone goal for the Eagles (1-4-2, 0-0-0 MAC) and broke up the clean sheet the Wildcats (6-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC) were looking to keep.

