Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Related
emueagles.com
Strong Final Round Helps EMU Tie for Third at the Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team capped the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational with the second-lowest round of the day to finish tied with Belmont University for third place Tuesday, Sept. 13. Playing five student-athletes that were making their collegiate debut at the event, EMU notched a 285 to finish the 54-hole event at two-under 850 (275-290-285) on the par 71, 6,523-yard Guyan Golf and Country Club course.
emueagles.com
Kellett Just a Shot Off the Pace at the Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) fired a career-best 65 in the opening round of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational, Sept. 12, and followed it up with a 72 in the afternoon for a five-under 137. The London, Ontario, native is just one shot off the pace set by Marshall University's Tyler Jones, who managed a 136 (66-70) on the par 71, 6,523-yard Guyan Golf and Country Club course.
emueagles.com
Spotak Nets First Goal in Road Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped its final non-conference match of the season Sunday, Sept. 11, as the host Wildcats of the University of Kentucky scored four times in the second half to take a 5-1 decision in Lexington, Ky. Lily Spotak (Palatine, Ill.-William Fremd) scored the lone goal for the Eagles (1-4-2, 0-0-0 MAC) and broke up the clean sheet the Wildcats (6-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC) were looking to keep.
emueagles.com
EMU Rowing Begins Fall Schedule With Michigan Scrimmage
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan women's rowing team began its fall campaign with a dual race against the University of Michigan today, Sept. 11 on Belleville Lake in Belleville, Mich. This morning's contest marked the sixth time in seven years the Eagles and the Wolverines have met to kick off their fall slates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
emueagles.com
Heading to Tempe? Sign Up For The Alumni Tailgate Now
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Calling all Eastern Michigan University fans, alumni, and friends! If you are traveling to Tempe, Ariz. to watch the EMU football team take on Arizona State University Saturday, Sept. 17, then this message is for you!. Registration for the EMU Alumni Tailgate is now open!
Comments / 0