Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
heraldcourier.com
College football top 25 picks: Can Texas A&M bounce back vs. Miami?
When Appalachian State rolled into Kyle Field last Saturday and walked away with a 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M, the college football world was knocked off its axis. The loss dropped the Aggies, an 18-point favorite, to No. 24 in this week's poll as they prepare to play host to 13th-ranked Miami this Saturday.
heraldcourier.com
Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races
As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area. “We were here last year, and so we meandered into...
heraldcourier.com
Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
heraldcourier.com
It's Bristol, baby!! New NASCAR schedule reveals 2 night races, Easter Sunday races in 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell had three reasons to smile Wednesday afternoon. The weather was postcard perfect, the campgrounds were filling up for the four-race spectacle starting tonight and the just released 2023 NASCAR schedule features a pair of night races at BMS.
heraldcourier.com
ETSU grads return to area as Navy musicians
East Tennessee State University welcomed graduates of the school’s bluegrass, old-time and country music program back to campus Sept. 9 in their roles as professional Navy musicians while on tour with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the military’s only dedicated country and bluegrass ensemble. During a question-and-answer...
heraldcourier.com
Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years
With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain's 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). which began in 1992. “We are the second oldest sponsor other...
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry ranked in Top 20 regionally by U.S. News & World Report
Emory & Henry College has shifted category rankings in U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2022-23 from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South), earning a Top 20 Best Colleges ranking amongst 135 peer institutions. The college also ranked 77th among the universities as a Top Performer...
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration
The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
heraldcourier.com
Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival
The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines...
heraldcourier.com
City school board mulls Stone Castle project
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Thursday night about a potentially multi-million dollar project to bring the historic Stone Castle football stadium up to ADA compliance as well as revamp the aged visitor seating area. According to Ed DePew, the school...
heraldcourier.com
School board candidates discuss issues facing system
BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night. Topics mentioned most were learning losses...
heraldcourier.com
Council candidates discuss decoupling manager-attorney roles
BRISTOL, Va. – The four candidates vying for three seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council shared generally similar views about whether the positions of city manager and city attorney should be held by separate individuals during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee Wednesday. The...
heraldcourier.com
Taxpayers to get 10% discount on personal property tax assessments
BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to give city taxpayers a 10% discount on personal property tax assessments this coming year, but one councilman said he was unsure that was enough to offset the rising values of automobiles. The proposal, which passed unanimously in a first...
heraldcourier.com
City agrees to sell former elementary school for $30K
The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The plan is for the building to be converted to six apartments. Selling the building that has been sitting unused for the past decade was seen as a...
