wpsdlocal6.com
Basketball courts being repaved in Paducah
PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says. WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr....
wpsdlocal6.com
Man hit by school bus in Carbondale flown to St. Louis-area hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 52-year-old Carbondale, Illinois, man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was hit by a Vienna school bus, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The bus was carrying Vienna High School students to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for a field trip. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels
HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/15 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Thursday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
New food locker providing free snacks to students at John A. Logan College
CARTERVILLE, IL — Can you imagine going to school or work hungry- not because you forgot to grab something, but because you don't have the resources to eat 3 meals a day?. Unfortunately, that may be the reality for many people in the United States. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall of 2020, 38% of students in 2-year college reported experiencing food insecurity. That's why John A. Logan College in Carterville has created a new Food Locker, where they say students can find nutritious on-the-go snacks.
wpsdlocal6.com
Disabled skier finds life on the water
PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other. Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida. Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Bed Bath & Beyond among 150 stores closing
CARBONDALE, IL — Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 of the 150 stores it plans to close this fiscal year in an attempt to improve its financial situation. The list includes one store in the Local 6 area: the location at University Mall in Carbondale, Illinois. Just outside the Local 6 area, the Fairview Heights location in St. Clair County, Illinois, is closing as well. The company has not yet announced the specific dates when the stores will close. The Paducah Bed Bath & Beyond location was not included on the list released Thursday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC School of Art and Design hosting free exhibition at Bill Ford Gallery
PADUCAH — Southern Illinois ceramicist Craig Rhodes will be displaying his striking work in an exhibition at the Paducah School of Art and Design's Bill Ford Gallery on September 15. The reception for the exhibition, which WKCTC says is free and open to the public, will be from 5...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes Charity Golf Open raises more than $65,000
PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Foundation at Lourdes Hospital held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Open on Monday, and organizers say the event raised more than $65,000. Organizers say the event included 35 teams with 140 golfers. The event was held Monday at the Country Club of Paducah. Mercy Regional EMS won first place in the morning flight, and US Bank took the first-place prize in the afternoon and was the overall winner of the open, Mercy Health says.
wjpf.com
Suspect arrested after an altercation that left one person injured in Marion
One person has been injured and a suspect arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Marion. Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the America’s Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar early Thursday morning. Officers located a man lying in the grass on the...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public will be able to watch Wednesday as final truss is placed on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
