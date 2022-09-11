ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Basketball courts being repaved in Paducah

PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says. WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man hit by school bus in Carbondale flown to St. Louis-area hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 52-year-old Carbondale, Illinois, man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was hit by a Vienna school bus, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The bus was carrying Vienna High School students to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for a field trip. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels

HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
HICKMAN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
cilfm.com

Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
CARBONDALE, IL
9/15 Big Fish

9/15 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Thursday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

New food locker providing free snacks to students at John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, IL — Can you imagine going to school or work hungry- not because you forgot to grab something, but because you don't have the resources to eat 3 meals a day?. Unfortunately, that may be the reality for many people in the United States. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall of 2020, 38% of students in 2-year college reported experiencing food insecurity. That's why John A. Logan College in Carterville has created a new Food Locker, where they say students can find nutritious on-the-go snacks.
CARTERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Disabled skier finds life on the water

PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other. Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida. Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale Bed Bath & Beyond among 150 stores closing

CARBONDALE, IL — Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 of the 150 stores it plans to close this fiscal year in an attempt to improve its financial situation. The list includes one store in the Local 6 area: the location at University Mall in Carbondale, Illinois. Just outside the Local 6 area, the Fairview Heights location in St. Clair County, Illinois, is closing as well. The company has not yet announced the specific dates when the stores will close. The Paducah Bed Bath & Beyond location was not included on the list released Thursday.
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia

A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes Charity Golf Open raises more than $65,000

PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Foundation at Lourdes Hospital held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Open on Monday, and organizers say the event raised more than $65,000. Organizers say the event included 35 teams with 140 golfers. The event was held Monday at the Country Club of Paducah. Mercy Regional EMS won first place in the morning flight, and US Bank took the first-place prize in the afternoon and was the overall winner of the open, Mercy Health says.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
illinois.edu

Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
ANNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash

A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
CENTRALIA, IL

