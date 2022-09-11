Read full article on original website
United Airlines Prepares For Premium 737 MAX 10 To Replace Aging 757-200
The first United Airlines 737 MAX 10 has been spotted in Seattle, though delivery is still about a year away and could be complicated by regulatory challenges. Still, United intends a premium sub fleet of this aircraft with lie-flat seating in business class that will eventually replace the aging fleet of 757-200 planes currently operating on transcontinental and select European routes.
Nightmare Dog Fiasco On Delta Air Lines Flight
In what can only be described as a nightmare fiasco, a dog had a messy accident onboard a Delta Air Lines flight…then got loose. Loose Dog Gets Loose – Dog Accident On Delta Air Lines Flight Was The Ultimate Nightmare. While emotional support animals can no longer roam...
SkyTeam refreshes its Sydney Lounge
If you’re an international SkyTeam Elite, First or Business class customer, there’s good news if you’re flying out of Sydney – as a refreshed lounge is about to reopen,. The lounge was fully refurbished while international travel was suspended it has been through a total design.
Hyatt Opens Thompson Madrid Property
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Hyatt’s newest property in Spain is officially open, which also mark’s Hyatt’s Thompson brand first location in Europe. The Thompson Madrid is located on Calle De La Montera.This is a World of Hyatt Category 4 property with free nights ranging from 12,000-18,000 points per night.
Emirates and United, sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g. (More Codeshare fun)
Yesterday, Emirates and United Airlines announced a rather broad agreement and codeshare, as well as direct flights. Together as one big happy fleet. The new commercial agreement between Emirates and United will enhance each airline’s network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations* within the United States and around the world.
New Tool reveals hidden hotels on Priceline Express Deals and Hotwire Hot Deals
New Tool reveals hidden hotels on Priceline Express Deals and Hotwire Hot Deals
New Hyatt Dining Promo and Various Cash Back Offers
New Hyatt Dining Promo and Various Cash Back Offers
