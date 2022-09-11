Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Know Lafayette Hosted a PGA Tour Tournament in the Late 50s/Early 60s?
It was a sad day yesterday for Acadiana golf fans when we learned that the Louisiana Open was being dropped from the PGA Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. That ends a 31-year run for the tournament held in the spring at Le Triomphe in Broussard. However, did you know that...
The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Kicks Off Tonight
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns tonight for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup,...
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
UL Lafayette Receives High Marks in U.S. News and World Report Rankings
Often when we read stories about Louisiana our state falls to the bottom of whatever list is being discussed. That's not the case when it comes to UL Lafayette. According to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Reports rankings, UL Lafayette is in the top 200 institutions.
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. Boudreaux tells KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Lafayette Old Navy Moving, Cites Youngsville and Broussard Growth
Lafayette's Old Navy store will be packing up and moving to a new location. According to a post from Developing Lafayette, the store will be headed 2 miles down Ambassador Caffery. Reasons cited for the move include the recent growth in Youngsville and Broussard, and the increased traffic on the...
Youngsville Police Host ‘National Night Out’ on October 4th, 2022
New to the Youngsville area and looking to meet people?. Do you have children who would love to get up close and personal with first responder vehicles?. Want to have a better community through building relationships with your local police department?. If the answer is "Yes" to any of the...
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase
Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
Vermilion River Bridge to Close Sunday + Johnston Street Lane Closures Coming Up
Construction work continues as one-time projects, daily projects, and complete projects are happening across Lafayette. Vermilion River Bridge over Ambassador Caffery to Close on Sunday. If your Sunday commute takes you to the Vermilion River Bridge on Ambassador Caffery then you will need to find another route to get to...
New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022
New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
Shocking Video of Car Crashing Into Lafayette Driving School on Guilbeau Rd [Watch]
A parent waiting to pick up his son from his driver's ed class witnessed the exact moment a driver crashed into the Southwest Safety Training School on Guilbeau Rd in Lafayette, and he caught it all on his dash cam. Car Driving Into Guilbeau Rd Driving School Building. On Friday,...
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student
An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.
Comeaux High Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot Up the School’
A Comeaux High School student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school." The 17-year-old was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department yesterday (9/14) for terrorizing and resisting arrest. According to LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, the incident stems from an anonymous 911 call in which the...
