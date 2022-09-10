ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11.

These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New England Revolution while Sporting KC hosts D.C. United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

