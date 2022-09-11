Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WSAZ
Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
WSAZ
Electric vehicle charging network to be developed in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A $70 million electric vehicle charging network has received federal approval to be developed in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement the network was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in cooperation with the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Service Commission and Federal Highway Administration.
WSAZ
Healing Appalachia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or https://healingappalachia.org/. You can also call WVDII at 681-205-2287.
WSAZ
Dress for Success River Cities to celebrate ‘Sweet 16′
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can buy tickets through their Facebook page or by calling 304-522-3011.
WSAZ
Funktafest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music and arts festival is helping Huntington get funky this weekend. Joe “Funkle Sam” Troubetaris stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store for Funktafest 6. You can view the full lineup here.
WSAZ
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WSAZ
Laser treatments with Living Well Aesthetics
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall isn’t just about Halloween and changing leaves, it’s also laser season at Living Well Aesthetics. Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the laser treatments offered there. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Henderson Co. magistrate questions what state old LST dock is in
The old LST 325 dock, now being used by paddle boats, has a Henderson county official wondering which side of the state line it's on, and what state should collect tax money related to it.
WSAZ
New Tulsi Coenzymated B-Vitamins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Erin and Travis from Tulsi at the Market talk about their new line of Coenzymated B Vitamins.
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WSAZ
Marshall’s secondary rises up in South Bend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s historic win at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday was due in part to the Herd’s defense against the 8th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Herd forced 3 turnovers, all interceptions, and the secondary deserves a lot of credit. Here’s our report from 6...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
