3,000 Hits-500 Homers

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Major league players with 3,000 or more career hits and 500 or more career homers (x-active):

Player Hits HRs
Hank Aaron 3,771 755
x-Albert Pujols 3,367 696
Willie Mays 3,283 660
Eddie Murray 3,255 504
Alex Rodriguez 3,115 696
x-Miguel Cabrerra 3,079 506
Rafael Palmeiro 3,020 569

The Associated Press

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 ground outs. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply and Reyes Moronta finished the three-hitter. Ketel Marte, Emmanuel Rivera and Carson Kelly hit solo homers. Marte hit his 11th home run of the season leading off the fourth on the first pitch from Sean Manaea (7-9). Rivera followed two outs later with a high drive down the line in left into the Arizona bullpen for his 12th of the year.
