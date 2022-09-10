3,000 Hits-500 Homers

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 ground outs. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply and Reyes Moronta finished the three-hitter. Ketel Marte, Emmanuel Rivera and Carson Kelly hit solo homers. Marte hit his 11th home run of the season leading off the fourth on the first pitch from Sean Manaea (7-9). Rivera followed two outs later with a high drive down the line in left into the Arizona bullpen for his 12th of the year.

