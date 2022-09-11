Read full article on original website
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
Why is one mountain getting feet of rain when the Valley only gets inches?
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. About 15 miles outside of Black Canyon City stands one of the rainiest peaks near the Valley. But why does Towers Mountain get feet of rain when the rest of the area sees only inches?
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Seligman ice cream shop breaks world record for “Most Milkshakes on Display”
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An ice cream shop in Seligman just broke the Guinness World Record for the most variety of milkshake flavors available. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., motor oil company Mobil 1 dropped by Snow Cap, a historic local business in the town, to celebrate it as part of the company’s Keep Route 66 tour. The company has been traveling along the historic route, promoting small businesses along the way to stir up attention about its historic importance in America.
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
theprescotttimes.com
Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County
Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
AZFamily
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning. Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
KTAR.com
30-year-old woman who went missing in Prescott found
PHOENIX — The search is over for a 30-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday in Prescott, authorities said. Whitney Collins, who was last seen in the early morning at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, was located safe in Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
