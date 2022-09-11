ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley

The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tubac, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Seligman ice cream shop breaks world record for “Most Milkshakes on Display”

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An ice cream shop in Seligman just broke the Guinness World Record for the most variety of milkshake flavors available. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., motor oil company Mobil 1 dropped by Snow Cap, a historic local business in the town, to celebrate it as part of the company’s Keep Route 66 tour. The company has been traveling along the historic route, promoting small businesses along the way to stir up attention about its historic importance in America.
SELIGMAN, AZ
KTAR News

2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
SELIGMAN, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Clark Gable
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Dick Smothers
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Alfred Stieglitz
Person
Virgil Earp
Person
Joan Rivers
Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County

Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning. Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Coffee Shop#Soups#Art#Az#The Arizona Territory#The Territorial Capital#D H Lawrence Located
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com

Beware YCSO New Scam Alert

Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

30-year-old woman who went missing in Prescott found

PHOENIX — The search is over for a 30-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday in Prescott, authorities said. Whitney Collins, who was last seen in the early morning at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, was located safe in Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy