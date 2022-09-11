Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
‘I lost one of my best friends’: Close confidant reflects on the kindness and humility of Judge Starr
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of Ken Starr’s closest confidants, Tommye Lou Davis, who served as Starr’s Chief of Staff during his tenure as Baylor President from 2010-2016, and remained a constant in his life since, is remembering her colleague and friend as “warm, down-to-earth, reachable and funny.”
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Waco
It's been an unfortunate start to the college football season for some teams in Texas and the Baylor Bears found their first loss of the season against BYU over the weekend, but that doesn't mean Waco isn't full of winners.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Shoemaker’s Cynclare Wright
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Shoemaker’s Cynclare Wright. Wright is a leader in the classroom and on the volleyball court!. Congrats, Cynclare Wright!
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor shop who defied pandemic closure orders
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict. Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Vote now to help Creative Waco win national competition to bring free, live concert series to the community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Creative Waco applied for the Levitt Amp Competition and your vote could help the local organization win a national competition that would allow it to host a 10-part series of live music featuring popular musicians and local bands. 35 other cities throughout the country are participating...
KWTX
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
KWTX
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
KWTX
After false threat, Waco ISD superintendent applauds district’s communication with parents
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A day after a school shooter threat at Waco High School turned out to be a hoax, Waco ISD is praising its communication with parents. “I would say that I’m incredibly proud of our response times as far as communication,” superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
KWTX
Residents at Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community have water shut off again
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community are without water, again. Frustrated customers have come forward expressing their concerns, and some told KWTX they are at a standstill with management. Neighbors who have lived in the community said they have grown all too familiar...
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
KWTX
Loose lizard captured
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After weeks on the run, a large reptile who was on the loose in Killeen has been captured. The female Tegu had spent the last five to six weeks under two different houses in Killeen...where she wasn’t exactly welcome. The lizard escaped from her owner’s...
KWTX
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KWTX
Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
Comments / 0