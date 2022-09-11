ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them

It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
STATESBORO, GA
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma

Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next

In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma

Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
NORMAN, OK
