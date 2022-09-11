Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Well, here we go. Game 1 of the Mickey Joseph era as interim coach, and it's Oklahoma. Big Noon Kickoff will be in the house, and so will 80,000-plus curious fans to see how the Huskers look after Scott Frost. Here's how we see the game playing out. Who scores...
Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma
LINCOLN — A truckload of in-state standouts, two three-star prospects from Indiana, and one of the Midwest’s top 2024 defensive tackles are among the expected visitors for Nebraska’s rivalry game with Oklahoma. It’s likely a more modest group of recruits than who might have visited if Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Corn Nation
Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma
Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next
In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma
Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 9 Stanford meet in volleyball showdown
The Huskers hosted the Cardinal in a top-10 volleyball match Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
