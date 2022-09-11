Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State gets first MVC basketball schedule
MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State men’s basketball team makes its first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference as the league announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule Thursday from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri. With an ambitious 20-game schedule, The Valley will play two league games before...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County female kicker among best in state
CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player. Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team. Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/13 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Crittenden County's Micah Newcom as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Newcom threw for 184 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rockets ended a 12 game losing streak to Caldwell County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County 3rd grader heading to Augusta for Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals
MAYFIELD, KY -- Getting a chance to play at Augusta National is a pipe dream for so many who play the game of golf, but for 8-year old Kylie Miller, she will get that chance next April. This past weekend, Miller won the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about following an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female students over the weekend. Kentucky State Police investigators say 19-year-old Jack Epperson was arrested after throwing...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Basketball courts being repaved in Paducah
PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says. WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr....
wpsdlocal6.com
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels
HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
wpsdlocal6.com
Case involving man accused of throwing explosive at Murray State students heads to grand jury
MURRAY, KY — The case of a Murray, Kentucky, man accused of throwing an explosive in the direction of a group of college students will go before a grand jury. Jack Epperson is charged with two counts of attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces funding in Calloway County
Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements. "The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said of one of the projects receiving funding. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Disabled skier finds life on the water
PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other. Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida. Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fugitive arrested in Christian County after high-speed chase, crash
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A man wanted on drug charges in another state was arrested in Christian County, Kentucky, Thursday morning after allegedly leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase. WKDZ-FM reports that the chase began on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and ended in a crash in a field...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public will be able to watch Wednesday as final truss is placed on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
wpsdlocal6.com
City leaders propose short and long-term solutions to Marion water crisis
MARION, KY - New information on exactly how a local city will recover from an ongoing water crisis. Back in April, the city of Marion breached the levee to Lake George, which drained Marion's main water source. Now, leaders are taking steps forward with new ideas on what should happen...
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC School of Art and Design hosting free exhibition at Bill Ford Gallery
PADUCAH — Southern Illinois ceramicist Craig Rhodes will be displaying his striking work in an exhibition at the Paducah School of Art and Design's Bill Ford Gallery on September 15. The reception for the exhibition, which WKCTC says is free and open to the public, will be from 5...
wpsdlocal6.com
9/15 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Thursday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
