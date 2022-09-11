ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State gets first MVC basketball schedule

MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State men’s basketball team makes its first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference as the league announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule Thursday from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri. With an ambitious 20-game schedule, The Valley will play two league games before...
Trigg County female kicker among best in state

CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player. Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team. Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
9/13 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Crittenden County's Micah Newcom as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Newcom threw for 184 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rockets ended a 12 game losing streak to Caldwell County.
wpsdlocal6.com

Violence against women at Murray State

Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State. Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about. It follows an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female sorority students over the weekend.
Basketball courts being repaved in Paducah

PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says. WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr....
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels

HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
Beshear announces funding in Calloway County

Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements. "The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said of one of the projects receiving funding. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
Disabled skier finds life on the water

PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other. Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida. Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for...
9/15 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Thursday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
