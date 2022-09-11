Read full article on original website
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly threatening to copy Memphis shooting spree
A Mississippi man was arrested late last week after police say he made posts on social media threatening to copy a recent deadly shooting spree in Memphis. Greenville, Mississippi, police, working with the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked the case after receiving word that a man had posted on Facebook that he would mimic the crime spree that gripped the city of Memphis a week ago.
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
2 students arrested after firearms recovered at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. — The Lauderdale County School District confirms two students were arrested Wednesday after firearms were recovered at Ripley High School. According to a release by the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm on campus. The release says...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating.
4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
I-240 wreck turns into robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed after he was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 Thursday morning, police say. Police responded to the robbery around 5:30 a.m. at I-240 and Millbranch Road. Officers say they located the victim’s vehicle, but the man was not on the scene. According to Memphis Police, the victim […]
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County
Millington Police say they are investigating after a female juvenile was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County. ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run …. Fighting a spike in violent crime. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …
Video shows car allegedly connected to South Memphis shooting, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shows the car allegedly connected to a weekend shooting that left one person injured. On Sept. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 Block of South Orleans Street just after 9 p.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital in...
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community. That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him. Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police...
Man pulls gun on Macy’s employee after stealing $100 in clothes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled a gun on a Macy’s worker after stealing $100 worth of clothes, according to Memphis Police. Police said the man picked up merchandise from a clothing rack, concealed it and ran out of the store, followed by a Macy’s employee. The...
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
5 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Monday, GPD officers found a stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Street store on Exeter. Officers attempted to detain the occupants, but they ran...
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
