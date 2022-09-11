ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly threatening to copy Memphis shooting spree

A Mississippi man was arrested late last week after police say he made posts on social media threatening to copy a recent deadly shooting spree in Memphis. Greenville, Mississippi, police, working with the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked the case after receiving word that a man had posted on Facebook that he would mimic the crime spree that gripped the city of Memphis a week ago.
GREENVILLE, MS
Memphis, TN
WBBJ

2 students arrested after firearms recovered at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, Tenn. — The Lauderdale County School District confirms two students were arrested Wednesday after firearms were recovered at Ripley High School. According to a release by the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm on campus. The release says...
RIPLEY, TN
actionnews5.com

4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-240 wreck turns into robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed after he was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 Thursday morning, police say. Police responded to the robbery around 5:30 a.m. at I-240 and Millbranch Road. Officers say they located the victim’s vehicle, but the man was not on the scene. According to Memphis Police, the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County

Millington Police say they are investigating after a female juvenile was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County. ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run …. Fighting a spike in violent crime. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
MEMPHIS, TN

