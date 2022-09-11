ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Tommy Kahnle Activated, Heath Hembree Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list and designated Heath Hembree for assignment to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters. Kahnle returns after missing the past four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle had in August 2020. Kahnle signed with the Dodgers that offseason but missed the entire 2021 season while completing the rehab process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Feeling Healthy & Pain Free

Tommy Kahnle returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Tuesday after missing four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle underwent in August 2020 before he signed with the Dodgers. Kahnle ended up missing the entire 2021 season while recovering and rehabbing before returning to the mound this past May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day

The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

