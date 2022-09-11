Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record For Most Home Runs From Leadoff Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured a playoff berth and moved to within one game of clinching the National League West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Mookie Betts joined the franchise record book. With a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, Betts blasted a three-run home...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Clinching 2022 NL West Title ‘Pretty Special’
Clayton Kershaw improved to 4-0 when starting a game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers could clinch the National League West as he led a strong pitching effort to shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. After the Dodgers gathered around the mound for a team photo while dressed...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title As Fastest Team In LA Franchise History To Win Division
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2022 National League West title, marking the ninth time in the past 10 years they have won the division. They accomplished the feat one night after securing a spot in the MLB postseason. In wrapping up the NL West on Tuesday night in the...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: First Team To Reach 3 Million In Attendance
On Sept. 15, 1978, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves with Don Sutton pitching a complete game shutout in the 5-0 victory, and they made MLB history off the field. With 47,188 fans at Dodger Stadium that day, the Dodgers became the first team in MLB history to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tommy Kahnle Activated, Heath Hembree Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list and designated Heath Hembree for assignment to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters. Kahnle returns after missing the past four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle had in August 2020. Kahnle signed with the Dodgers that offseason but missed the entire 2021 season while completing the rehab process.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance To Clinch NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and punched their ticket for the 2022 MLB postseason on Monday night, and now have a chance to clinch the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 years. The Dodgers’ magic number to win...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tommy Kahnle Candidate To Return During Diamondbacks Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have welcomed back several pitchers from the injured list over the past month and may see the returns of additional key contributors before the end of the regular season. Among them are Tommy Kahnle, who has been out since May 17 with right forearm inflammation. After...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Feeling Healthy & Pain Free
Tommy Kahnle returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Tuesday after missing four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle underwent in August 2020 before he signed with the Dodgers. Kahnle ended up missing the entire 2021 season while recovering and rehabbing before returning to the mound this past May.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy & Victor González Stop Rehab Assignments
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of clinching the National League West division title, which will then allow them to fully turn their attention to preparing their roster for the postseason. They currently have a multitude of pitchers on the injured list but with many of them progressing...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees Gavin Lux As ‘Freddie Freeman Lite’
After struggling at various points over the past two seasons, Gavin Lux has enjoyed a career year thus far in 2022 and been key to the Los Angeles Dodgers storming their way to another National League West title. Lux has been on a tear since the All-Star break, batting .294/.366/.459...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Clubhouse Celebration After Clinching 2022 NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2022 National League West title by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and they are so far the only team in MLB to have clinched a postseason spot. By clinching in the 141st game of the season, the 2022 Dodgers became the fastest team...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Remain Focused On 2022 World Series After Winning NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in a familiar position as National League West champions for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, but clinching the division this year occurred at the earliest date since the franchise moved from Brooklyn in 1958. While winning the NL West puts the...
