ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Rainstorms over the weekend will be followed by sunny days

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I78b_0hqbtPjr00

Derek Beasley has your Saturday night forecast 02:44

BALTIMORE -- Rainstorms will move into the region overnight with off and on showers throughout the day Sunday.

That rain should start to taper off by afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

There will be a break in the rain Sunday night through Monday morning.

Expect another round of rainstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with an extended period of beautiful weather from Wednesday through next weekend.

Skies will be sunny from Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear & sunny Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The good weather is rolling on Wednesday and is expected to last through the weekend, notably for the Ravens' home opener Sunday. We're in the middle of a beautiful stretch of weather with clear and warm conditions expected this afternoon. It will be a chilly morning in the mid-60, but highs will be nearing 80 around 2 p.m. Tonight will be clear with lows in the lower 60s. Through the rest of the week, we'll see clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Be sure to get out and enjoy the comfortable weather! 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy afternoon thunderstorms prompt an Alert Day Monday

BALTIMORE-- A cold front is expected to move through Maryland on Monday, creating a high chance that heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding.This development has prompted WJZ to declare an Alert Day.The storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.The Maryland Department of Emergency Management initially issued a Tornado Warning for Charles County until 5:15 p.m.That warning passed. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline and Talbot counties until 8:30 p.m. but that passed too. So did the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent and  Queen Anne's counties until 9:15 p.m.There remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County until 10:45 p.m. Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m. though.Monday's high temperatures were projected to reach the mid-80s but feel like 90 degrees because of the humidity. More showers will pass through the state early Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees. By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Soggy Scattered Showers Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Scattered showers Sunday, lead to the new week with a soggy start. Today's temp will stay in the 70s, reaching a high of 74.Little rumbles of thunder are expected tonight into Monday, with showers lingering through midday.Tuesday expect less wet weather but clouds with stick around but temperature highs will sit in the low 80's . Clouds clear out throughout the day on Wednesday and will continue to decrease as we finish the week. Sunny skies make their grand entrance Friday as the state inches closer to a beautifully bright weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Flooding and damaging winds possible for Monday in Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says this morning will start out with patches of fog and drizzle then will transition into heavy showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. The impact weather day is on because these storms could bring flooding and damaging winds. The showers will linger until Tuesday morning then it will be sunny for the rest of the week with lower humidity.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clouds roll in with pleasant temps Saturday

BALTIMORE-- High clouds roll in Saturday bringing pleasant temps in the mid 70s. Chances for scattered shows creep in by dinnertime and may stay throughout the night for Western parts of Maryland. Sunday, thick clouds remain on the scene through out the day bringing possibly more wet weather.Scattered storms are expected to make their way across the state Monday and Tuesday.More Sunshine returns Wednesday and increases through the latter half of the week, ensuring a beautifully bright weekend. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Hanging with Baltimore's Marching Ravens before Sunday's home opener

Hi Everyone! This morning president John Ziemann and a few members of Baltimore's Marching Ravens joined K2 and I to kick off the home opener vibes on "Where's Marty?"That is a good picture of us, but a bit to formal I think. Let's try this one:Now that is more the good-times vibe I feel when I see this band in action! The group was dressed in casual, but come Sunday, when they debut the new formal uniforms and lead the crowd down RavensWalk before the home opener, it will be ON!!!!! (I know what the new unis look like,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders brace for labor strikes that could impact MARC commuter trains

BALTIMORE -- People who use the MARC commuter trains to get to work are bracing for a labor strike that could derail their lives starting Friday. A dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could prompt union members to go on strike Friday morningThe strike would shut down commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick lines, transportation officials said.That means people who travel between Baltimore and Washington to get to work on the Camden line, or who board trains in other parts of the state, would have to find another way to get to work, according to the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Days
CBS Baltimore

Two antelope calves native to Central Africa born at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE -- Two female sitatunga calves native to Central Africa were born at the Maryland Zoo over the weekend.One of the antelope calves was born Friday afternoon; It weighed 3.65 kilograms at birth, according to zoo staff.The other antelope calf was born on Sunday afternoon. It weighed 3.25 kilograms at birth, zoo staff said.These are the first offspring of the zoo's adult male, which was specially selected to participate in the zoo's breeding program, according to zoo staff.The male sitatunga was transferred to the Maryland Zoo as recommended by the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan that was put together by the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Age progression images released of missing sisters who may be in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Age progression images of two Pennsylvania sisters who have been missing for more than two years were released Monday by the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children The agency has said authorities believe Hanna and Skye Rex may be in the Washington D.C. - Maryland area. When the girls, 5 and 7 at the time, went missing in 2020, a Maryland judge had granted custody to their father John Rex. The girls were with their mother Lashada Lee in Pennsylvania then, but officials say when he went to get them, all three were gone. You're asked to call authorities immediately if you see any of these people. contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that's 1-800-843-5678.   
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Prince George's County declares Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day' for tennis star

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is being honored at home after his historic run at Flushing Meadows last week. Prince George's County is declaring Friday, Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day. There will be a homecoming celebration for the tennis player starting at 3 p.m. at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where he trained. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Hyattsville who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament's runner-up in 2006.Tiafoe's run ended with a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. Alcaraz went on to win his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.   
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Henderson drives in 4 runs, Orioles beat Nats 6-2 for sweep

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs, Jorge Mateo homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.Baltimore pulled within four games of Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild card. The Orioles begin a three-game series Friday at wild-card leader Toronto — and trail the Blue Jays by 5 1/2 games.Riley Adams and Luke Voit homered for Washington, which is a majors-worst 49-94 and has lost five in a row and seven of eight. The Nationals had only four hits and were 0 for 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marines and sailors remove weeds from Druid Hill Park conservatory during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Sailors and Marines in town for Fleet Week have been devoting their time to community service projects.On Monday, they were out at Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park pulling weeds and removing unwanted plants.They spent about three hours toiling in the sun."We most certainly want to show our support to the city of Baltimore and those who came out to support us as well on the USS Carter Hall," Angelo Brown of the USS Carter Hall said.Service members volunteered for several other community service projects during their stay in BaltimoreJust a few days ago, 75 of them performed physical training exercises with the cadets from Freestate ChalleNGe Academy.The Freestate ChalleNGe Academy falls under the umbrella of the National Guard.It provides Maryland's high-risk youth, ages 16–18, a second chance at an education and life. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community discussion on solutions for squeegee workers kicks off in West Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Community members with a vested interest in finding solutions and resources for the young people who conduct squeegee work on Baltimore's street corners will convene  at a church in West Baltimore this evening, according to city officials.The talk session is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative. It is slated to take place at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., city officials said.The squeegee team is led by Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services Faith Leach, T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
69K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy