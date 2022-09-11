ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Dohn Prep hammers Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Dohn Prep showed top form to dominate Cincinnati Shroder during a 33-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 3, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Cincinnati Dohn Prep took on Cincinnati Country Day on September 2 at Cincinnati Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg

Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing

Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
TROY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Loveland escapes Cincinnati Walnut Hills in thin win

Loveland could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati Walnut Hills on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Springboro hands Huber Heights Wayne a shutout

Springboro corralled Huber Heights Wayne's offense and never let go to fuel an 8-0 victory in Ohio boys soccer on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Springboro faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Huber Heights Wayne took on Riverside Stebbins on September 8 at Riverside Stebbins High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGBORO, OH

