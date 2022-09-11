Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Dohn Prep hammers Cincinnati Shroder
Cincinnati Dohn Prep showed top form to dominate Cincinnati Shroder during a 33-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 3, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Cincinnati Dohn Prep took on Cincinnati Country Day on September 2 at Cincinnati Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton Ponitz survives close clash with Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Ponitz derailed Dayton Thurgood Marshall's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in Ohio high school football action on September 15. Recently on September 2 , Dayton Ponitz squared off with Beavercreek in a football game . For more, click here.
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg
Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus East deals goose eggs to Dayton Belmont in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Columbus East as it shut out Dayton Belmont 28-0 on September 15 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Columbus East a 14-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.
Springfield escapes Xenia in thin win
Springfield derailed Xenia's hopes after a 2-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer on September 15. The first half gave Springfield a 2-1 lead over Xenia.
Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing
Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
Loveland escapes Cincinnati Walnut Hills in thin win
Loveland could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati Walnut Hills on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
Denied: Kettering Fairmont blunts Springfield on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kettering Fairmont as it shut out Springfield 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Kettering Fairmont drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springfield after the first half.
Gooseggs: Springboro hands Huber Heights Wayne a shutout
Springboro corralled Huber Heights Wayne's offense and never let go to fuel an 8-0 victory in Ohio boys soccer on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Springboro faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Huber Heights Wayne took on Riverside Stebbins on September 8 at Riverside Stebbins High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
