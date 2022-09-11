Read full article on original website
Following a home-opening loss to Mississippi State, the Arizona Wildcats look to finish the nonconference schedule with a winning record, when they host the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) for another late night at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual pregame press conference at...
Arizona will play a traditional “Pac-10” style schedule this season, being assigned games only on Thursdays and Saturdays after Christmas. The Wildcats, who also finalized their nonconference slate by adding a home game with Morgan State on Dec. 22, now have completed their entire 2022-23 schedule. Exact times and television assignments are still to be announced.
Arizona has added a Dec. 22 game with Morgan State to finish its nonconference schedule. Arizona had been trying to fill the final nonconference home game with an opponent on Nov. 14 but, after several potential opponents backed out, instead opted for a more crowded pre-Christmas slate. Already scheduled to...
PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD (1-1) at Amphitheater (0-1) Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road. What to expect: Amphi fell to Flowing Wells 28-7 to begin the season, but returns home to host a Phoenix Thunderbird team fresh off a 56-7 win over El Mirage Dysart. The Panthers will improve this week, but fall short. Call it 34-20.
