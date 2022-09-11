ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Wildcats assigned all Thursday-Saturday games in Pac-12 play after Christmas

Arizona will play a traditional “Pac-10” style schedule this season, being assigned games only on Thursdays and Saturdays after Christmas. The Wildcats, who also finalized their nonconference slate by adding a home game with Morgan State on Dec. 22, now have completed their entire 2022-23 schedule. Exact times and television assignments are still to be announced.
