Arizona will play a traditional “Pac-10” style schedule this season, being assigned games only on Thursdays and Saturdays after Christmas. The Wildcats, who also finalized their nonconference slate by adding a home game with Morgan State on Dec. 22, now have completed their entire 2022-23 schedule. Exact times and television assignments are still to be announced.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO