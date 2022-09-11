Jehovah’s Witnesses’ online convention continues through Aug. 21

BECKLEY (WVDN) – Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Beckley and nearby towns in West Virginia will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August.

“We have been attending conventions for over 46 years and we look forward to attending every year,” said Rainelle resident Will Robinson, whose family of five will be attending this year.

“With all the unrest we see in the world today, the convention theme is quite appropriate and will show us how to maintain peace in our lives despite what is happening around us,” he said.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org.

The program’s first segment became available for streaming or download beginning June 27. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the Charleston Civic Center. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually.

The convention will conclude with the presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!” All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all.

Congregations around the world will unitedly view the program on Aug. 13-14 and 20-21. The program is available for streaming or download from JW.org on Aug. 15.

The post Jehovah’s Witnesses’ online convention continues through Aug. 21 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .