Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
Getting ready for a glow up with Pearl Skin Studio
Katia, owner/master esthetician of Pearl Skin Studio, tells us about body wrapping and the benefits it provides. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer for September: FREE full-size Jan Marini Bioglycolic Cleanser (a $50 value) with Detox Contour Body Wrap booking in September. MENTION: LAS VEGAS NOW.
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
‘She was a great mom,’ Parents of woman found dead with her baby
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of a young mother gathered Wednesday night to remember her. The family of 20-year-old Makayla Adams organized a vigil. The vigil took place at MLK Boulevard and Bonanza Road near where Adams was found stabbed to death in her home Tuesday evening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Her baby daughter, who was alive, was found with her body.
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
No one can find person who fraudulently sold one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties, sale may be tied to larger scheme
Attorneys cannot find the person who fraudulently sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million, court documents said.
Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson demolition begins
Demolition is underway on once popular North Las Vegas hotel and casino. Crews started tearing down Texas Station in addition to Fiesta Henderson.
Critical need for blood donations in Southern Nevada continues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Blood banks in Southern Nevada and across the nation are in dire need of blood donations. At the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the donated bags of blood on the shelves are a bit of a relief, albeit temporary. Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Red...
Man arrested, charged with stabbing mom to death
A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing his mom to death at an apartment complex. Police were first called to the complex near Vegas Valley and Nellis by the suspect’s brother, who said the man had a knife and was acting erratically.
Detectives investigate woman's stabbing death in west Las Vegas
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death in her family home in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Detectives are searching for her killer.
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LVMPD: Son stabs mother to death in Las Vegas apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Police release photos in road rage investigation on Sunset Road
Metro police have released photos and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a June 27 road rage incident on Sunset Road near Sandhill Road.
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
