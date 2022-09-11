ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Getting ready for a glow up with Pearl Skin Studio

Katia, owner/master esthetician of Pearl Skin Studio, tells us about body wrapping and the benefits it provides. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer for September: FREE full-size Jan Marini Bioglycolic Cleanser (a $50 value) with Detox Contour Body Wrap booking in September. MENTION: LAS VEGAS NOW.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘She was a great mom,’ Parents of woman found dead with her baby

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of a young mother gathered Wednesday night to remember her. The family of 20-year-old Makayla Adams organized a vigil. The vigil took place at MLK Boulevard and Bonanza Road near where Adams was found stabbed to death in her home Tuesday evening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Her baby daughter, who was alive, was found with her body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Critical need for blood donations in Southern Nevada continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Blood banks in Southern Nevada and across the nation are in dire need of blood donations. At the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the donated bags of blood on the shelves are a bit of a relief, albeit temporary. Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Red...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LAS VEGAS, NV

