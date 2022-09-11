Read full article on original website
Hutch Chamber and NAACP to Host Candidate Debate
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and NAACP announced today they will be hosting a debate for the candidates vying for election to the Kansas State Representatives and Reno County Commissioners. On Tuesday, October 11th a Candidate Debate will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Community College Stringer Fine Arts Center, 600 E 11th Ave. Invited candidates include contested races for Kansas State Representatives and Reno County Commissioner.
AG Derek Schmidt: New App a Welcome Tool for Youth Suicide Prevention in Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas Attorney General Schmidt announced last week the launch of a mobile app, as a new tool to prevent youth suicide by providing information about warning signs and direct access to help for youth in Kansas. Schmidt made the announcement this morning at the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters Breakfast for Hope in Lawrence, coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, National Suicide Prevention Week and Saturday’s upcoming observance of World Suicide Prevention Day.
State Board of Education Votes to Approve Classification Proposal
Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas State Board of Education voted in favor of the KSHSAA Classification Proposal on Wednesday with a 6-4 vote. The favorable vote moves the proposal to the Kansas State Legislature for consideration. A process that began in 2019 with an independent survey given to member...
Wisconsin cranberry board set, corn board accepting nominations
Wisconsin’s cranberry board election has been certified. Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, Amber Bristow of Warrens, and Michael Gnewikow of Warrens began serving their three-year terms on the board this month. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $500,000 in checkoff assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers....
Some Kansas Education Officials Seek Change in High School Graduation Requirements
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some high-ranking Kansas education officials want to shift high school graduation requirements to focus more on what will make students better future employees. A task force reviewing graduation requirements says employability and life skills should count more heavily toward a diploma than some more traditional subjects.
Shop ‘Til You Drop Wednesday at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Among Wednesday’s special events at the Kansas State Fair is the Veteran’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Encampment Building. Gate hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the Midway open from Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Free Stage...
Great Opening Weekend; Tuesday is $2 Tasting at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair was a good one, according to General Manager Bryan Schulz. “The rain actually was welcome because there was a lot of people who needed to get away for a little bit,” Schulz told reporters Monday, but added, “after that, we knew there would be a huge influx of people.”
Farmers on cusp of harvest in west central Iowa
Farmers in west central Iowa are on the cusp of harvest. In fact, Calhoun County corn and soybean grower Brent Johnson says silage chopping is winding down. “We don’t have a lot of that in the area, but the guys who do that are finished. There’s been a couple guys that have started with some high moisture (corn because) they’ve needed some feed, but otherwise we’re probably about two weeks out I suppose.”
Below average corn crop for southwest Iowa farmer
A southwest Iowa farmer says this year’s corn crop is one of his worst in over a decade. Ray Gaesser says his area was impacted by drought. “We had a record year last year and this year is going to be the worst in 10 years,” he said. “That’s how you get averages, I think. It might be the first time we’ve collected crop insurance for a long, long time.”
Potential Railroad Worker Strike Affects Amtrak’s Southwest Chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) – A potential nationwide railroad worker strike is already disrupting passenger service through Kansas and Missouri. Amtrak has canceled today’s (TUE) usual route through the states on the Southwest Chief. Amtrak has canceled its Southwest Chief route that travels between Chicago and Los Angeles.
Farmers’ soybean yield estimates vary across the grain belt
Soybean yield estimates are all over the board as many midwestern farmers wait for harvest to begin. Stan Born in central Illinois says while a summer dry spell stressed the crop some, it still looks pretty good. “Soybeans, I believe, will be above my five-year average of 62 bushels per...
Nebraska farmer says corn harvest is 4 to 30 bushels per acre
South Central Nebraska farmer Andy Jobman says he’s harvesting one of the worst corn crop he’s ever raised. “The best was about 30 bushels per acre and the worst was about 4 bushels per acre.”. He tells Brownfield exceptional drought dramatically affected pollination, but there’s some hope for...
