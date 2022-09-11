Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the Temple Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Lewis was half of the leadership team of the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition that explored and mapped the American West and served as governor of the Louisiana Territory.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name. The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs....
WTOK-TV
Meridian School Board approves added security
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public events. At a special called meeting, members agreed on more police officer visibility and having staff well-trained, with years of experience. News 11 spoke with Pastor Gary Houston, a former school board member,...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Blood Services hosts nearly two blood drives a week, and today, September 14, the bus was pulled up in front of Meridian Community college. The local blood drives here in Meridian are essential for our local hospitals as Mississippi Blood Services provides all of the blood for Anderson Regional Health Systems, and Mississippi Blood Services loves being a part of the solution.
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After threats were made Sept. 9 at Meridian High School during a pep rally, Meridian Public School District leadership decided it was time to get the city’s police department involved in future public events. Both the Meridian City Council and Meridian Police Department have agreed...
WTOK-TV
Can we ask for better weather?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Another very beautiful day is ahead of us this week. We have dealt with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week and that will be the case again today. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s. There was a slight chill in the air as we got out the door this morning. It will be another great day to get out and enjoy. Picture perfect picnic weather I must add.
WTOK-TV
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WTOK-TV
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
WTOK-TV
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
WTOK-TV
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
wbrc.com
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
