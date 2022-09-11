Read full article on original website
Mississippi State, LSU open SEC play in Death Valley
Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Mississippi State by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 76-36-3. It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams and chance for Mississippi State, which has been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll, to continue making its case for a spot in the national rankings. With LSU in transition following the hiring of coach Brian Kelly, it’s the kind of game Bulldogs coach Mike Leach needs to win to demonstrate his team can win more consistently in what is now his third season in Starkville. Meanwhile, Kelly’s Tigers have a chance to show what kind of progress they’ve made since their season-opening, 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans two weeks ago.
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul
PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green Devils win, making him the Fan's Choice Player of the Week. Paul says that can be attributed to his film study and learning his...
Open 'til 3? Officials discuss later hours for Baton Rouge bars on game days
BATON ROUGE - After the contraflow nightmare at LSU last weekend, the East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board might have a solution: allowing bars to stay open for an extra hour. The ABC Board has called a special meeting Thursday to discuss a 3 a.m. closing time for Class...
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
Electrical fire forces LSU to clear out class building Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A small fire prompted LSU to empty out classrooms at one of its buildings Tuesday. An LSU spokesperson said the electrical fire was discovered shortly before noon in the elevator control room of the Journalism building. Photos taken outside showed students filing out of the building as firefighters arrived.
Big cat birthday! Mike the Tiger turns 6 and celebrates with a special treat
BATON ROUGE - BR's favorite big cat celebrates a very special day on Sep. 13—it's Mike the VII's birthday!. Mike VII was only 11 months old when he arrived at LSU in August of 2016. Now, under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has grown to be a very dashing young man that the capital area loves.
Students returning to Scotlandville High on Thursday, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes for most of the week. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. After three days of virtual learning,...
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
Officials endorse proposal to extend bar hours on game days, pending Metro Council approval
BATON ROUGE - Officials voted in favor of a proposal to let bars stay open later on nights where LSU and Southern University are hosting football games, though it still has more hurdles to clear before it becomes reality. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted 4-3 Thursday to endorse the...
WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars; see the full special here
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
In-person classes canceled Wednesday for Scotlandville High, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes will be held virtually Wednesday,...
Belle of Baton Rouge plans to move ashore with $35 million project
BATON ROUGE – The Belle of Baton Rouge will move onto land following a vote by the state Gaming Control Board to approve the idea. The project will cost $35 million and is expected to be done by April 2024. There will be a 16,500-square-foot gaming floor in the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler mornings are set to stick around
Baton Rouge is waking up almost 10 degrees cooler than New York City this morning!. Today & Tonight: We are waking up to a taste of fall this morning. Layer up because these 60s will not last all day. Temperatures this afternoon will climb well into the upper 80s. The humidity will be low, so it will actually feel like the 80s instead of the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Tonight, temperatures will fall again into the mid-60s.
Train collided with semi truck along LA 70 in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish was closed for hours Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck. Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road closed around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend begins
For the second consecutive morning, low temperatures hit their lowest point in over three months and bottomed out at 61 degrees in Baton Rouge. Gradual moderating will begin on Thursday. Next 24 Hours: Though not quite as cool as previous nights, low temperatures are expected to dip into the mid...
Man reported missing Tuesday found
BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound.
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
EBR medical director wins national award through cutting-edge EMS practices
BATON ROUGE - Amid a shortage of emergency medical technicians, advancements to EBR's EMT division are gaining national recognition thanks to its medical director, Dr. Dan Godbee. Dr. Godbee started his journey as an Eagle Scout before rising in the military ranks, attaining sergeant major. He went on to get...
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.
