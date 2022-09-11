ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Mississippi State, LSU open SEC play in Death Valley

Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Mississippi State by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 76-36-3. It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams and chance for Mississippi State, which has been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll, to continue making its case for a spot in the national rankings. With LSU in transition following the hiring of coach Brian Kelly, it’s the kind of game Bulldogs coach Mike Leach needs to win to demonstrate his team can win more consistently in what is now his third season in Starkville. Meanwhile, Kelly’s Tigers have a chance to show what kind of progress they’ve made since their season-opening, 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans two weeks ago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul

PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green Devils win, making him the Fan's Choice Player of the Week. Paul says that can be attributed to his film study and learning his...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Electrical fire forces LSU to clear out class building Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A small fire prompted LSU to empty out classrooms at one of its buildings Tuesday. An LSU spokesperson said the electrical fire was discovered shortly before noon in the elevator control room of the Journalism building. Photos taken outside showed students filing out of the building as firefighters arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Espn#American Football#College Football#Southern#Tigers
wbrz.com

Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler mornings are set to stick around

Baton Rouge is waking up almost 10 degrees cooler than New York City this morning!. Today & Tonight: We are waking up to a taste of fall this morning. Layer up because these 60s will not last all day. Temperatures this afternoon will climb well into the upper 80s. The humidity will be low, so it will actually feel like the 80s instead of the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Tonight, temperatures will fall again into the mid-60s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Train collided with semi truck along LA 70 in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish was closed for hours Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck. Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road closed around 11 a.m. Thursday.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend begins

For the second consecutive morning, low temperatures hit their lowest point in over three months and bottomed out at 61 degrees in Baton Rouge. Gradual moderating will begin on Thursday. Next 24 Hours: Though not quite as cool as previous nights, low temperatures are expected to dip into the mid...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man reported missing Tuesday found

BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy