Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Mississippi State by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 76-36-3. It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams and chance for Mississippi State, which has been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll, to continue making its case for a spot in the national rankings. With LSU in transition following the hiring of coach Brian Kelly, it’s the kind of game Bulldogs coach Mike Leach needs to win to demonstrate his team can win more consistently in what is now his third season in Starkville. Meanwhile, Kelly’s Tigers have a chance to show what kind of progress they’ve made since their season-opening, 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans two weeks ago.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO