GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing. According to police, the man was reported...
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.   COPYRIGHT 2022...
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police

Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries

Janesville Man Arrested for 9th OWI Offense

(Janesville, WI) — A 52-year-old driver has been arrested in Janesville and charged with his ninth O-W-I. The incident happened Monday just after 6:30 p-m. A police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed the driver was showing signs of intoxication. W-M-T-V reports that following a field sobriety test he was taken into custody. He was already on probation or parole for previous convictions of operating while intoxicated. His name hasn’t been released. He’s being held in Rock County Jail.
