WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
WIFR
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
Three hospitalized after crash, school bus evacuated for fire during crash response
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gammon Road. A Honda CR-V was wedged against an armored vehicle. The...
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday. Crews were called to the area of E. State Street and North Showplace Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. A motorcycle was involved, though there was no word on the condition of those injured at […]
nbc15.com
Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing. According to police, the man was reported...
WIFR
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of US Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of an entire house on fire. Debris from the […]
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Monday who they said crashed into two parked vehicles before rolling her own vehicle over. Crews were called to the 1400 block of Williamson Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash. A 46-year-old woman was found inside the overturned vehicle. Madison Fire Department crews removed her from...
Fire department donating to family of Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District announced Wednesday that it will be using proceeds from its annual fundraiser to donate to the victims of the Freeport house explosion. The fire department said instead of raising money at it’s Feather Party on September 17th to purchase new equipment, it will “donate proceeds to […]
Westbound right lane of Beltline open at John Nolen Drive after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The right lane of the Beltline heading west is back open at John Nolen Drive after a crash. The incident was reported just before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, and footage at the scene showed that three vehicles had pulled to the shoulder. The crash caused some backups for morning commuters, and drivers using the westbound Beltline near John...
nbc15.com
MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police
Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
WIFR
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries
wwisradio.com
Janesville Man Arrested for 9th OWI Offense
(Janesville, WI) — A 52-year-old driver has been arrested in Janesville and charged with his ninth O-W-I. The incident happened Monday just after 6:30 p-m. A police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed the driver was showing signs of intoxication. W-M-T-V reports that following a field sobriety test he was taken into custody. He was already on probation or parole for previous convictions of operating while intoxicated. His name hasn’t been released. He’s being held in Rock County Jail.
