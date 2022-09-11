ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Ice 19 Straight Seasons With A Pick Six

SALT LAKE CITY- One of the highlights from last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah was safety RJ Hubert’s pick six. While having your defense snag a pass and take it in the opposite direction for a score is always fun, the play had added meaning helping to extend a streak that goes back to 2003. For those counting on their fingers and toes at home, that’s 19 straight seasons the Utes have had a pick six which leads the country.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Reveals 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY- The 2022-2023 Utah Basketball team finally learned their Pac-12 fate for their upcoming second season under head coach Craig Smith. Utah had a rough start in Smith’s debut last season which was not unexpected. The Utes have been working hard this off-season to be better both on and off the court with hopes high it will be enough to improve their 11-20 from the year before.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Ogden, UT
Football
State
Alabama State
Ogden, UT
Sports
Ogden, UT
College Sports
kslsports.com

Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Looking For Statement Against Aztecs

SALT LAKE CITY- Last season, Utah’s game against San Diego State was a bit of a turning point for the team. Coming off a loss to rival BYU for the first time in over a decade, the Utes were out of sorts and it continued through most of the game against the Aztecs in Carson, California. In fact, the game was all but lost when initial starter Charlie Brewer was pulled for Cam Rising.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kslsports.com

Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth

SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Family Evolving The ‘Moment Of Loudness’

SALT LAKE CITY- “Family” has been a cornerstone of Utah football since at least the Ron McBride era. In 2021 Utah’s family was put to the test with the sudden and shocking deaths of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. While clearly the team was shook by the loss of their beloved brothers, the emotions spilled out into the community who also felt the pain. That’s where the concept of the “Moment of Loudness” was born- a way for fans to mourn and later celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe with the team- their family, every Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Anderson
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy