Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
kslsports.com
Utes Ice 19 Straight Seasons With A Pick Six
SALT LAKE CITY- One of the highlights from last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah was safety RJ Hubert’s pick six. While having your defense snag a pass and take it in the opposite direction for a score is always fun, the play had added meaning helping to extend a streak that goes back to 2003. For those counting on their fingers and toes at home, that’s 19 straight seasons the Utes have had a pick six which leads the country.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Reveals 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY- The 2022-2023 Utah Basketball team finally learned their Pac-12 fate for their upcoming second season under head coach Craig Smith. Utah had a rough start in Smith’s debut last season which was not unexpected. The Utes have been working hard this off-season to be better both on and off the court with hopes high it will be enough to improve their 11-20 from the year before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
kslsports.com
Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Looking For Statement Against Aztecs
SALT LAKE CITY- Last season, Utah’s game against San Diego State was a bit of a turning point for the team. Coming off a loss to rival BYU for the first time in over a decade, the Utes were out of sorts and it continued through most of the game against the Aztecs in Carson, California. In fact, the game was all but lost when initial starter Charlie Brewer was pulled for Cam Rising.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Family Evolving The ‘Moment Of Loudness’
SALT LAKE CITY- “Family” has been a cornerstone of Utah football since at least the Ron McBride era. In 2021 Utah’s family was put to the test with the sudden and shocking deaths of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. While clearly the team was shook by the loss of their beloved brothers, the emotions spilled out into the community who also felt the pain. That’s where the concept of the “Moment of Loudness” was born- a way for fans to mourn and later celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe with the team- their family, every Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
Comments / 0