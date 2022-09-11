SALT LAKE CITY- “Family” has been a cornerstone of Utah football since at least the Ron McBride era. In 2021 Utah’s family was put to the test with the sudden and shocking deaths of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. While clearly the team was shook by the loss of their beloved brothers, the emotions spilled out into the community who also felt the pain. That’s where the concept of the “Moment of Loudness” was born- a way for fans to mourn and later celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe with the team- their family, every Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO