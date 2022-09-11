Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Instant reaction to WR Xavier Restrepo out vs. No. 24 Texas A&M
Watch a video reacting to the news that leading receiver Xavier Restrepo will be out against No. 24 Texas A&M. Restrepo, who is tied for fourth in the ACC in both reception and receiving yards, will not play as first reported by the Miami Herald. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays...
