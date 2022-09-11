Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
WLTX.com
Beamer - "Kirby Smart made me a better football coach"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina was looking for a head coach in 2015 to fill its vacancy, Kirby Smart was very close to accepting the offer from athletics director Ray Tanner. But when Mark Richt was let go in Athens, that set the stage for the longtime Alabama assistant to return to his alma mater as head coach.
WLTX.com
NASCAR unveils 2023 schedule, Darlington will once again have two dates
DARLINGTON, S.C. — For the third consecutive season, the Track Too Tough To Tame will help celebrate NASCAR's history in the spring and serve as the playoff opener in the fall. Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on May 12-14 and Sept. 2-3, 2023, NASCAR announced Wednesday with...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said. The vehicle appeared to be speeding and going around the crossing arms which were down when it slammed into the CSX train in Florence on Saturday night, Florence County Coroner Keith […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in South Carolina.
WLTX.com
Meadowfield Elementary school to be virtual on Friday
A fire from a modem happened at Meadowfield elementary school. No injuries but el-learning on Friday.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
WLTX.com
Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Bond revoked for man accused of killing North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked in late August for a man accused of killing a North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County in 2021, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. The state filed a motion to revoke bond for De’Angelo Marquell McFarland and it was heard by Judge Michael Holt […]
2 charged after 6 guns, drugs found at South Carolina home
Six guns and a variety of drugs were seized after a warrant was executed on a Lancaster home, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
wpde.com
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
4 dead after car collides with stopped train at SC railroad crossing, authorities say
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people died Saturday night after a car slammed into a train in South Carolina, authorities told WPDE. In a statement to WPDE, CSX said a car collided with a stopped train at the North Dargan Street railroad crossing in Florence at 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The company added that three people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
