Orangeburg, SC

WLTX.com

South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Beamer - "Kirby Smart made me a better football coach"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina was looking for a head coach in 2015 to fill its vacancy, Kirby Smart was very close to accepting the offer from athletics director Ray Tanner. But when Mark Richt was let go in Athens, that set the stage for the longtime Alabama assistant to return to his alma mater as head coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Bethune, SC
Orangeburg, SC
FOX8 News

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
WCBD Count on 2

4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said. The vehicle appeared to be speeding and going around the crossing arms which were down when it slammed into the CSX train in Florence on Saturday night, Florence County Coroner Keith […]
FLORENCE, SC
WLTX.com

Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
UPI News

Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
SWANSEA, SC
WMBF

Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

