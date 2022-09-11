BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming in a week earlier than last year, leaf peepers have spotted the first few pops of fall color across upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, the best chance to see patchy fall colors is across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, and portions of the Southern Tier stretching up through Buffalo and into Rochester.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO