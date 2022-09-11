ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

kalb.com

NSU Demons’ ready to hit the reset button and prepare for Southern Mississippi

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are ready to put last weekend behind them, build team chemistry and take their first win on Saturday on the road. It’s time to hit refresh, that’s the message Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird has given to his players this week. Not being able to handle emotions during the game was a big factor in last weekend’s matchup for Northwestern State, along with consistency.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Menard vs St. Mary’s voted MedExpress Week 3 Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The most competitive MedExpress Game of the Week voting has come to an end and Menard versus St. Mary’s claims the victors. Over 2,700 votes were cast in just a few days, constantly going back and forth with Tioga versus Pineville. For Week 3, Mary Margaret Ellison will be on the sideline in Natchitoches to watch the battle for the Bishop’s Bowl.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Mississippi State
Natchitoches, LA
Louisiana Football
Louisiana Sports
Natchitoches, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest

A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Second Whataburger location coming to Natchitoches at I-49

Whataburger Franchisee Chris Johnson confirmed that a second Whataburger location is coming to Natchitoches at the I-49 corridor. Johnson said he’s been looking at bringing the burger chain to Natchitoches for over 10 years and the original plan was to build the interstate location first. When he found out...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

KALB to broadcast forum for Alexandria mayoral candidates on Oct. 18

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB, in partnership with the Young Professionals Group of Cenla, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cenla Broadcasting will hold a live, televised forum for candidates running for the office of Mayor for the City of Alexandria on Oct. 18. The forum will take...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council presents several proclamations

The Natchitoches City Council presented several proclamations at its Sept. 12 meeting. Declare September 29, 2022 As “Gianna Jessen Day” In The City Of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual Celebration of Life fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Natchitoches Events Center, which Gianna Jessen will be the keynote speaker.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KEEL Radio

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
kalb.com

5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, fifth graders in Grant Parish took a break from the classroom and spent the day at Camp Grant Walker, getting lessons in safety from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. During one of the demonstrations, students could see and participate in...
GRANT PARISH, LA

