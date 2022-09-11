Read full article on original website
NSU Demons’ ready to hit the reset button and prepare for Southern Mississippi
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are ready to put last weekend behind them, build team chemistry and take their first win on Saturday on the road. It’s time to hit refresh, that’s the message Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird has given to his players this week. Not being able to handle emotions during the game was a big factor in last weekend’s matchup for Northwestern State, along with consistency.
No Payne, No Gain: St. Mary’s Payne Williams made 49-yard & 53-yard field goal against Buckeye
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Kicking and making a 49-yard and 53-yard field goal as a junior in high school isn’t something you hear about or see every day, but for St. Mary’s Payne Williams, he nailed both of them last week against Buckeye, as he put up the first six points of the game.
Menard vs St. Mary’s voted MedExpress Week 3 Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The most competitive MedExpress Game of the Week voting has come to an end and Menard versus St. Mary’s claims the victors. Over 2,700 votes were cast in just a few days, constantly going back and forth with Tioga versus Pineville. For Week 3, Mary Margaret Ellison will be on the sideline in Natchitoches to watch the battle for the Bishop’s Bowl.
69th Miss Grambling State looks to expand platform of service, leadership, legacy
Kelli Copes will be crowned as the 69th Miss Grambling State University in a 7 p.m. coronation ceremony on Thursday in T.H. Harris Auditorium, and the junior biology pre-med major said the event will be a continuation of lifelong dreams that have always been focused around “The G.”. “My...
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
Second Whataburger location coming to Natchitoches at I-49
Whataburger Franchisee Chris Johnson confirmed that a second Whataburger location is coming to Natchitoches at the I-49 corridor. Johnson said he’s been looking at bringing the burger chain to Natchitoches for over 10 years and the original plan was to build the interstate location first. When he found out...
City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education & Development attends NSU Career Fair
At the Northwestern State University Career Fair on September 7, 2022, multiple applications from NSU Students aspiring to work within a Type III Child Care centers were submitted to the City of Natchitoches Early Childhood Education and Development. “This year we were able to offer a unique opportunity for students...
Mississippi man arrested in Louisiana, charged with rape after leading officers on high-speed chase
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and home invasion after he fled from Louisiana officers and led them on a chase. KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana, reports that Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Rape, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
KALB to broadcast forum for Alexandria mayoral candidates on Oct. 18
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB, in partnership with the Young Professionals Group of Cenla, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cenla Broadcasting will hold a live, televised forum for candidates running for the office of Mayor for the City of Alexandria on Oct. 18. The forum will take...
Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
City Council presents several proclamations
The Natchitoches City Council presented several proclamations at its Sept. 12 meeting. Declare September 29, 2022 As “Gianna Jessen Day” In The City Of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual Celebration of Life fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Natchitoches Events Center, which Gianna Jessen will be the keynote speaker.
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, fifth graders in Grant Parish took a break from the classroom and spent the day at Camp Grant Walker, getting lessons in safety from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. During one of the demonstrations, students could see and participate in...
Bossier City R&B Music Experiences concert in Bossier City, LA Dec 09, 2022 – presale code
A Bossier City R&B Music Experience pre-sale code is finally here: This is your best chance to order tickets for Bossier City R&B Music Experience before the public. This might be your one chance ever to see Bossier City R&B Music Experience live in Bossier City!. Bossier City R&B Music...
