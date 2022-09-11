Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry to open special-care clinic after receiving federal grant
A visit to the dentist can bring anxiety, but it can be even more stressful for families who care for adults or children with special needs. Shreya Prasanna said her family doctor refused to see her child. “My daughter has some medical comorbidities, which require her to be treated in...
'Totally humble': The day a future saint came to visit San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — September 13 marks one of San Antonio's most historic days, its ripple effects still being felt 35 years later. During this week in 1987, Pope John Paul II celebrated the largest mass in Texas history San Antonio—marking a transformative moment for the city. On Sept....
KENS 5
Better your eye vision | Great Day SA
To better your vision, learn how a few local specialists are helping folks. Segment sponsored by: San Antonio Eye Specialists.
KENS 5
Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium | Great Day SA
A domestic violence awareness symposium is taking place in October to help folks stay safe. Segment sponsored by: City of San Antonio Metro Health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
KENS 5
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
Hawaiian Cuisine Restaurant Chain Saying Aloha To San Antonio
“It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tpr.org
San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains. You can get the new boosters at...
Five-year trend? | Violent crime in San Antonio didn't start yesterday
SAN ANTONIO — The rise in violent crime didn't start overnight in San Antonio. Police have been battling an uptick in criminal offenses for the past four years, and 2022 could make year five. KENS 5 requested the violent crime statistics from San Antonio for each substation. SAPD has...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
KENS 5
East-side neighborhood continues to wait for resolution in 'awful stench' from nearby business
SAN ANTONIO — A case against United Site Services, a portable toilet business, was granted another delay by a judge in Municipal Court this morning—extending the wait for some east-side residents desperate to escape a putrid situation. The business, which leases property on the edge of a residential...
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
'Your ideas won't work unless you do' | Founder, CEO of Andy Garcia Foods to be laid to rest Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — Louis Garcia is finding peace during a time of sorrow. He is one of six children, and five are still alive. Their brother, Andy Garcia Sr., is dead, and so is matriarch Delia. Now the Garcias are preparing for their father's funeral on Thursday. "Of course,...
Comments / 1