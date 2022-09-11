Read full article on original website
Happening September 24th - SGA brings The Amazing Race to New Wilmington
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster has been buzzing with rumors of a NEW campus-wide event. Correspondent Bella Buettner ran through the rundown for Westminster’s version of The Amazing Race a Q&A session with SGA Vice President Lindsey Oliver. Here she put rumors to rest and gives us something to get excited about.
It's a party at the Tiny House!
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- The Center for the Environment is inviting the Westminster community to come party at the Tiny House. The Tiny House Party is on Friday, September 16 from 7-9 p.m. They want you to wear flannel for Flannel Friday and be entered for a prize at the door. And where is the Tiny House? 152 Prospect St., in New Wilmington.
