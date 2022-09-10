Dodgers pounce on Snell for first time, trounce Padres again

A fine night deteriorated in a relative blink.

And a familiar story for Blake Snell became one for the Padres on Saturday night at packed and divided Petco Park.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the fifth inning and beat the Padres 8-4 in front of the 24 th sellout crowd of the season, which tied the Petco record set in the ballpark’s first season in 2004.

The gathering’s complexion seemed to be slightly tilted toward those wearing blue, though that may have owed to them having far more to cheer.

Regardless, a good number of the 43,639 in attendance mingled their boos with the cheers of Padres fans as Manny Machado walked to the plate for each of his plate appearances, and he twice made the roar from Padres fans far louder by launching home runs.

But the home team could muster virtually nothing else against Julio Urías, who maintained his National League lead despite his ERA inflating a hundredth of a point to 2.30. He allowed just three other hits in seven innings and won his 16th game of the season. Saturday was his fourth win in his past four starts against the Padres, during which time he has allowed four runs in 30 innings.

The Padres, who scored two runs in the ninth inning, lost a game to the Phillies and Brewers in the NL wild card race, as both teams won Saturday. The Phillies are now a half-game up on the Padres in the race for the fifth playoff spot, and the Brewers pulled to within three games of the Padres in the race for the sixth (final) spot.

Anyone who missed Saturday’s game had perhaps seen something like it before had they watched one of Snell’s previous starts, especially early this season.

The left-hander with the dastardly but often unruly pitches was doing well. Then he wasn’t.

The Dodgers worked five full counts in the first four innings, but Snell still had thrown just 61 pitches.

The teams were tied 1-1 in the fifth when Snell spiraled.

He got up 0-2 on No.8 batter Trayce Thompson and walked him on seven pitches. He got up 1-2 on Austin Barnes and watched the Dodgers’ No. 9 batter line a full-count slider to left field for a double that moved Thompson to third base.

Snell then walked Mookie Betts on four pitches before Trea Turner short-hopped the wall with a bases-clearing double that made it 4-1. Freddie Freeman followed with a double that scored Turner and ended Snell's night.

"I was just missing," said Snell, who entered Saturday's game having posted a 2.20 ERA over his previous nine starts. "The last couple of months, I've been hitting my spots,however, whenever I wanted to. For some reason today, I felt great today, stuff was coming out great, just the command of the fastball is really what hurt me today. I'm pretty frustrated with it."

Snell got a strike with just 17 of his 39 fastballs (44 percent). That rate was 70 percent over his previous nine starts.

It was the sixth game this season in which he allowed more than two runs in an inning. It was the fourth time in those six games in which he allowed just one other run outside the big inning.

"We haven't seen those in a while," manager Bob Melvin said. "But I think just kind of getting him on the run a little bit and making him throw some pitches and then someone squares him up for a hit and in the fifth inning he just couldn't stop it with nobody out."

While it followed a similar path to many of his starts, it was a first for him against the Dodgers. He entered the game with a 1.99 ERA in nine starts against them, including the two he made for the Rays in the 2020 World Series. He had never allowed the Dodgers more than two runs in a game.

The loss followed a 5-4 walk-off win for the Padres in Friday’s series opener and was their 11 th defeat in 15 games against the Dodgers this season. Eight of those losses have been by five or more runs. They have not won consecutive games against the Dodgers since sweeping three games from June 21-23 of last season.

Machado’s first home run made it 1-1 in the bottom of the third after the Dodgers had scored in the top of the inning on a triple by Turner and single by Freeman. After Machado’s second home run got the Padres to 5-2 in the sixth inning, Freeman’s two-run homer off Nabil Crismatt increased the Dodgers’ lead to 7-2. A double by Will Smith and a walk by Justin Turner was the end of Crismatt’s night, and Chris Taylor drove in Smith with a single against Steven Wilson to make it 8-2.

Updates :

9:44 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .