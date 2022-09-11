Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Marshall’s secondary rises up in South Bend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s historic win at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday was due in part to the Herd’s defense against the 8th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Herd forced 3 turnovers, all interceptions, and the secondary deserves a lot of credit. Here’s our report from 6...
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
WSAZ
New Tulsi Coenzymated B-Vitamins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Erin and Travis from Tulsi at the Market talk about their new line of Coenzymated B Vitamins.
WSAZ
Golf Tips with Diamond Links Golf Course
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get golf tips from Diamond Links Golf Course every week on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Dress for Success River Cities to celebrate ‘Sweet 16′
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can buy tickets through their Facebook page or by calling 304-522-3011.
WSAZ
Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
WSAZ
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emily will perform at The Bucket on Saturday, September 17 and at The Empty Glass on Sunday, September 18 in celebration of the release of her new EP MEMORY LANE due September 30.
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WSAZ
Funktafest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music and arts festival is helping Huntington get funky this weekend. Joe “Funkle Sam” Troubetaris stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store for Funktafest 6. You can view the full lineup here.
WSAZ
Meal Prep with Keeney’s Kitchen
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It can be tough to find time to prepare healthy, tasty meals with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One couple is making those meals for you and bringing them right to your door!. Matt and Brooke Keeney with Keeney’s Kitchen stopped by First Look...
WSAZ
WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dominique Ranieri has already worked for West Virginia International Yeager Airport for five years, but in the last few days she stepped into a brand new role as Executive Director and CEO. “I am excited to play a part in the state’s busiest airport,” Ranieri said....
WSAZ
Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Charleston is partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” a prix fixe community dinner based on classic recipes from the Junior League’s two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures: A Second Serving.
WSAZ
Laser treatments with Living Well Aesthetics
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall isn’t just about Halloween and changing leaves, it’s also laser season at Living Well Aesthetics. Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the laser treatments offered there. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
WSAZ
Country music star Keith Urban talks tour, new music
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four-time Grammy winner and country music star Keith Urban is heading out on tour for the first time in years. “The Speed of Now” tour is making stops in several cities across the U.S. That includes a tour date on Oct. 15th in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
WSAZ
Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Healing Appalachia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or https://healingappalachia.org/. You can also call WVDII at 681-205-2287.
WSAZ
Benefits of home-ownership with Old Colony Company of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buying a house can be pricey, but there are many benefits to owning a home of your own. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some advice for potential home-buyers. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
WSAZ
Huntington Mayor says former ACF site is ‘open for business’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) is now actively recruiting tenants and marketing the former ACF Industries site built nearly 150 years ago. The former rail car manufacturing facility, which is 42 acres, includes the property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th...
WSAZ
Mothman Festival returning this weekend
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The popular Mothman Festival is back on in Point Pleasant after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. With this being the first Mothman Festival since 2019, organizers say they’re getting indications this could be the most...
WSAZ
Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
