Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings host Randle in final pre-district game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are continuing their early season success. The Vikings are coming off a 55-42 win at Brenham and are 2-1 on the year. They’ve also put up 136 points through 3 weeks. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said he’s proud of how his team...
KBTX.com
Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces sellout for Saturday’s Miami matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced Saturday’s much-anticipated home matchup against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) has sold out. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 36,000 tickets have been distributed via student ticket pull. Students who purchased a sports pass for the 2022-23 academic year are guaranteed a ticket until the conclusion of freshman pull day, which was 5 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, there will be an extremely limited amount of “standing room only” tickets available to Texas A&M students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket. Please note there are no guarantees of ticket availability for students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket who did not pull a ticket before the conclusion of Thursday’s ticket pull.
KBTX.com
No. 4 Leon volleyball sweeps Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th-ranked team in Class 2A, Leon, beat Madisonville 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday night at Mustang Gym. Jessica Turner and the Lady Cougars moved to 28-4 on the year with district play starting a week from Friday. Leon jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first set before the Lady Mustangs tried to make a run, but the Lady Cougars proved to be too much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M baseball conference schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25. The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.
KBTX.com
Noah Sherman College Station High School Classroom Champion September 15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School’s Noah Sherman is the first KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The College Station High School senior has a 4.52 grade point average and ranks in the top four percent of his class. Noah...
KBTX.com
A&M women’s basketball launches Beyond Basketball organization
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday. “Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
KBTX.com
Baylor Scott & White hosts cancer education classes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station is now hosting a new series of cancer education classes. Cancer affects many areas of a patient and their families lives. Whether that means physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Baylor Scott & White told KBTX they wanted to create a safe space to help navigate their cancer journey.
KBTX.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host Virtual Nature Club
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have an interest in insects, horticulture or wildlife, Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension is hosting a Virtual Nature Club. “Our Virtual Nature Club is going to be held via zoom,” Molly Keck, a board-certified entomologist, said. “It’s a series of about eight or nine Mondays in the afternoon at 4 o’clock where kids can log in. They’re going to be mailed a box, a kit with curriculum, materials, activities, even some things for experiments so they can do.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KBTX.com
Big adventures in a tiny box
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box. The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!. Mais...
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Epicures Chef Danny Morrison joined The Three to create the most delicious bananas foster dessert for that special occasion or just for a fun night in with friends and family. In this segment, Chef Morrison shares his recipe and the easy, minutes-long process of creating this...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
KBTX.com
HEB Cooking Connection shares quick, delicious recipes ahead of gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big weekend in Aggieland as the football team prepares to take on the University of Miami. This means many are preparing for at-home watch parties and tailgates. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM Tuesday to share some quick and...
Comments / 0