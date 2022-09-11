BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced Saturday’s much-anticipated home matchup against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) has sold out. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 36,000 tickets have been distributed via student ticket pull. Students who purchased a sports pass for the 2022-23 academic year are guaranteed a ticket until the conclusion of freshman pull day, which was 5 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, there will be an extremely limited amount of “standing room only” tickets available to Texas A&M students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket. Please note there are no guarantees of ticket availability for students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket who did not pull a ticket before the conclusion of Thursday’s ticket pull.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO