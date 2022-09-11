Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
wymt.com
Plenty of events set to kick off in Pikeville, drawing folks in while helping support local businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several events are set to kick off in Pikeville for the rest of the month as well as the rest of 2022. Not only will these events draw people into the downtown area, but they will also boost the local economy by driving more folks to small businesses.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
104.1 WIKY
Several Thousand People To Tour LST During Cruise
LST 325 is expected to open for tour business this morning at 10 o’clock Eastern time in Ashland Kentucky. The ship made the two-day trek from Evansville to Ashland after casting off last Sunday. A crew member says the ship, whose engines were manufactured in the 1940s functioned well...
wymt.com
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. The Governor updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
wklw.com
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville
The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
wymt.com
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
wymt.com
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wymt.com
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County dedicated to unwanted, neglected and abused farm animals. Each year, the farm hosts several events including a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October, but after severe flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw heavy damage, and plans were put on hold.
wymt.com
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with Owsley County schools released a statement Thursday afternoon about the victim of the crash. On Facebook, the Board of Education posted a letter saying Tonya Peters worked with students in the Head Start program for more than 15 years. “Her legacy of...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
Comments / 1