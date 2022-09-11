ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Several Thousand People To Tour LST During Cruise

LST 325 is expected to open for tour business this morning at 10 o’clock Eastern time in Ashland Kentucky. The ship made the two-day trek from Evansville to Ashland after casting off last Sunday. A crew member says the ship, whose engines were manufactured in the 1940s functioned well...
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paintsville, KY
Society
City
Paintsville, KY
Paintsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. The Governor updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
wklw.com

Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville

The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Government Technology

ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.

(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
wymt.com

Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Eastern Kentucky#The Band#Alley On Main
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County dedicated to unwanted, neglected and abused farm animals. Each year, the farm hosts several events including a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October, but after severe flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw heavy damage, and plans were put on hold.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy