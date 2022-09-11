ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Tim Means
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
MMA Fighting

Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’

Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
mmanews.com

Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It

One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
The US Sun

Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight

TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism

Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”

Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
bjpenndotcom

Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”

Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
