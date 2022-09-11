Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
NFL・
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight
TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”
Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”
Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
Video | Watch 47-year-old Anderson Silva train for his boxing bout against Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is set to box Jake Paul on October 29th, and while ‘The Spider’ definitely represents the toughest test to date for Paul, there’s no ignoring the age difference between the two men. Jake Paul is a spry 25 years old, while Anderson Silva is getting a bit long in the tooth at 47.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 2